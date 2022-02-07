news, local-news,

Volunteers undertook a mammoth task when they removed more than 30 bags of introduced succulents from the sand dunes at Emu Bay recently. Each bag held about 20 litres worth of the persistent weed species. It's the latest skirmish in the ongoing battle by residents against this invasive species. The weed species Echeveria is a popular succulent grown in pots and gardens, which can escape easily into the natural environment. It has flourished in the Emu Bay sand dunes, along with a range of other introduced weeds, and over years has been choking out indigenous species that would normally assist in dune stablisation. Students from three South Australian universities, with guidance from staff of Nature Conservation Society of South Australia (NCSSA), teamed up with locals to undertake succulent removal on November 22 and 23, 2021, in preparation for dune restoration with indigenous plantings this autumn. Emu Bay Progress Association secretary Catherine Murphy said the community was grateful for the support of NCSSA, which applied for project funding and organised a team of volunteers to come to KI. "Emu Bay is fortunate to have this magnificent, ancient dune system, which we want to protect and restore," she said. NCSSA general manager Michael Stead added that the removal of the succulents had been timely. "They were spreading down the face of the dune into the wave zone," he said. "If the waves got hold of them, they would have spread segments up and down the beach and made the control job a lot harder." Under the guidance of KI Landscape Board's Nursery manager Veronica Bates, 500 dune specialist species are being grown to plant this winter. "It is a delicate balance between keeping sand dunes in place and providing habitat for native birds and animals," she said. "The dunes need to be kept as pristine as possible and revegetating this area will help bring back the dunes to their former state." A planting day is planned for later in the year that will involve Emu Bay residents and the local community. The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery project has been supported by the federal government's Bushfire Recovery Program for Wildlife and their Habitat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/2deecbf1-6e51-41c2-96a8-60d2a459e2e2.jpg/r0_25_1280_748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Volunteers work to restore Emu Bay dunes on Kangaroo Island