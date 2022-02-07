news, local-news,

There has been strong interest from the Kangaroo Island community in the conservation of threatened plants following the 2019/20 bushfires. A recent community threatened plant workshop held on private property at D'Estrees Bay in December quickly booked out with a long waitlist. The popular workshop was delivered by the South Australian Seed Conservation Centre (SASCC), which is part of the Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium of South Australia. It was made possible with support from the Nature Conservation Society of South Australia (NCSSA), as part of its Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery project. The workshop showcased the efforts and methods being undertaken to prevent the extinction of the Islands unique threatened flora. Workshop participants were also provided with a field tour lead by experienced botanists and an information session about plant-insect pollination by local residents Dr Richard Glatz and Andy Young. NCSSA General Manager Michael Stead said preventing the extinction of Kangaroo Island's unique flora had been a major focus of the NCSSA threatened flora project. "The NCSSA and SASCC are working together to ensure the ongoing survival of Kangaroo Islands endemic plant species by using novel and innovative approaches," Mr Stead said. "Seed collection for long-term storage and propagation are being prioritised for plant species based on assessments of extinction risk that were informed by data collected by citizen scientists on Kangaroo Island. "These methods can only get you so far. Without interest and buy-in from the local community, we won't be able to realise the benefits of this work. This is what was most pleasing to me about the high-level of interest in our December workshop; people care." The NCSSA and SASCC are prioritising and mapping plants that are at risk of extinction on the Island and then collecting seeds for propagation. The SASCC will be experimenting with the seeds using a range of "treatments" to better understand how they can maximise germination success. The SASCC senior botanist Dan Duval said that some of these plants would be planted on private properties to ensure an "insurance population" if existing areas were wiped out by fire or other events "It is hoped that in the future, this work can be led and championed by the local community," he said. There has been interest in a "behind the scenes" look at how the SASCC do their work and another workshop on the Island is being planned for March 2022. These workshops will provide community with an opportunity to collect seed, understand plant propagation methods and prepare areas for future plant translocations. For further information or to register your interest in this upcoming event please contact Bec Duffield at bec.duffield@ncssa.asn.au The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery project has been supported by the federal government's Bushfire Recovery Program for Wildlife and their Habitat. Established in 2002, the South Australian Seed Conservation Centre helps to protect the state's threatened plant species from extinction, while supporting the restoration of habitats around South Australia.

Residents have urge to conserve Kangaroo Island threatened plants