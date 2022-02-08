news, local-news,

SA Water has provided an update on its plans to build a larger desalination plant at Penneshaw, as well as a progress report on the new pipeline installation. A SA Water spokesperson said the design development was continuing for the new desalination plant and marine works, as well as the installation of smaller reticulation pipes to connect communities to the new large trunk main. Subject to required development and environmental approvals, construction of the two megalitre a day capacity desalination plant and associated marine infrastructure was currently scheduled to begin in March, with first water expected to be delivered in late 2022. SA Water says the development application will be considered by the State Commission Assessment Panel committee this week on Feb. 9. The committee will also take into account all submitted comments made during the consultation process - as well as SA Water's response to this feedback - before final development approval. The spokesperson also said about 8.5 kilometres of a total 50 kilometres of large underground pipeline had been installed to connect Kangaroo Island communities with their new seawater desalination plant. More than 1000 residents in American River, Baudin Beach, Island Beach and Sapphiretown will be able to connect to SA Water's network. Crews are currently laying pipe near Baudin Beach, with planning being undertaken for work at Sunset Hill and for further pipe material deliveries to the Island later this month. The spokesperson said the new desalination plant would supplement the smaller existing nearby 400 kilolitre a day facility and Middle River Reservoir, to deliver an additional climate-independent supply of drinking water for the Island. "Our development application for the project was informed by a comprehensive community and stakeholder engagement process in which we received overall community support, and both the project and proposed plant site have received endorsement from the Kangaroo Island Council and Penneshaw Progress Association," the spokesperson said. "As part of our engagement for this project, we established a community working group to gather feedback to help inform ongoing landscaping and visual amenity opportunities at the desalination plant site, and to share general project information. "During the first working group meeting late last year, we confirmed our commitment to moving the site approximately 60 metres south-west of the initial location included in the development application, following comments received during the State Commission Assessment Panel's (SCAP) formal public consultation process for the plant, which was open between Sept. 30 and Oct. 29."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/4988af4c-f5b4-40ca-8ebe-24330ebdc484.jpg/r0_82_908_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg