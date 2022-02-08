news, local-news, shearing, mental health, kangaroo island, breakthrough foundation, news, sheep

KI shearer Lenny Deacon expects to raise well in excess of $40,000 for mental health in memory of his mate Simon "Dippa" Wheaton. He was joined by fellow shearer Declan Hardy-Corby in marathon 36-hour shearing effort at the Wheaton's Redbanks property starting early on Friday morning, Feb. 4. See: A shearing marathon for Kangaroo Island 'Dippa' and Breakthrough Foundation Taking only two-hour breaks every eight hours, they continued through the night, only finishing on Saturday evening. Joining them on Friday evening was fellow KI shearer Richard Asalemo who worked until midnight, and together the shore a total of 1306 sheep. There was a constant flow of helpers through the marathon, including from Mr Wheaton's beloved Dudley United Football Club. "I would like to give everyone a big thank you who came and was involved with the sheep and wool side of things. If it wasn't for all of them, Barry and Eloise none of this wouldn't have been possible," Mr Deacon said. He put a shout out that they would do the last hour of shearing in their underway if someone donated $1000. They boys didn't have to wait too long and before long the champagne was cracked at the 24-hour mark, as they celebrated in their boxer briefs. They donated all their wages to the Breakthrough Foundation, while donations from around the Island and shearing community have also poured in. Donations will continue to be accepted at https://breakthroughcommunityhub.raisely.com/shearathon Mr Deacon admits it was hard to wind down on Saturday night as the adrenalin was still flowing. "I was blown away by the number of people who showed up through the day and night," he said. "There was so much support. I am a bit overwhelmed by the love in the community and hats off to all of them." Mr Wheaton's wife Eloise was also blown away by the effort. "Lenny Deacon and Declan Hardy-Corby you both should be so proud of yourselves" she posted it on the "Doin' it for Dippa" Facebook page, where the event was live streamed. "Not only by sustaining your speed and shearing for 24hours but for raising awareness and funds for mental health support. Thanks to al of you who took time out of your lives and came to help as well. Keep the conversations going." The Breakthrough Foundation supports many mental heath initiatives. "Everything costs money so hopefully the shearathon will be able to kickstart more research and development of projects to avoid any future loss of life," she posted.

