Don't miss the 2022 Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival

The 2022 Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival is rearing up again to bring some of the best acts of the Adelaide Fringe to the Island. The Shearing Shed at Eleanor Downs will come alive on Saturday, March 26 from 2pm to 9pm. The day will be filled with music, theatre, arts, comedy, circus and a fun kids corner full of workshops and other entertainment for the whole family. Different food stalls, drinks and sweets will tantalise your taste buds and add to the festival. With a sell out show last year make sure you don't miss this year's big event. Get your tickets from: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/kangaroo-island-fringe-festival-af2022 First up for the Fringe though are the appearances of the band, The 60 Four. The four-piece band will perform at the Kingscote Town Hall, Kangaroo Island on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7.30pm and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2pm. Get your tickets online. See: The 60 Four headed to KI for the Fringe

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/47c5dc78-4730-41d2-b086-cc62b62ece13.JPG/r12_0_5171_2915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg