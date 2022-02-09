Inflatable boat from Rapid Bay washes up on Emu Bay beach

news, local-news,

A rigid-hulled inflatable boat that broke free from Rapid Bay on the mainland washed up on Emu Bay beach on Kangaroo Island. KI's most committed ocean swimmer, Michael Amor was surprised to see the small craft in the surf at his daily swimming spot early on Sunday morning, Feb. 6. The boat was being tended to and bailed out by what he believed to be a couple of locals. "I was surprised to see it there and wondered what was going on," he said. It turns out those tending the boat had seen a post on Facebook about the boat going missing and were there to recover it. The boat was towed up the beach to the boat ramp and was now at the local boat dealer Jamieson Marine, waiting for its owner to come over from the mainland to pick it up. Bradley Jamieson confirmed that a contractor working on the Island, who was an acquaintance of the owner, had seen the Facebook post about the missing RHIB. He put two and two together and facilitated the recovery the boat for the owner. Mr Amor said the water temperature at Emu Bay was hovering around 19 degrees, a bit cooler given the recent overcast days with some decent swell wrapping around from Backstairs Passage. UPDATE Looks like the inflatable boat is the tender for the yacht Expedition Drenched and ocean-advocacy organisation of the same name. The yacht and captain Nate, very relieved no doubt, arrived at Kingscote on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to retrieve the lost tender. Captain Nate of Hawaii has been diving since the age of 14 and is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Trainer and Professional Underwater Videographer. "Expedition Drenched has long since grown from its humble beginnings to now being an Ocean Advocacy Lifestyle Brand that houses many International Artists from all over the world. Our Crews goal is to simply have our viewers fall in love with the ocean through our personal journey. Because as Jacques Cousteau said "People Protect What They Love"." Read more and check out videos at: expeditiondrenched.org/

