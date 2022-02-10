Kangaroo Island funds new rooms at Adelaide integrated cancer building

news, local-news, news, cancer support, kangaroo island

Two rooms at the new, integrated cancer building in Adelaide will be named "The Kangaroo Island Rooms". The naming recognises the contribution made by two Kangaroo Island groups working in partnership with Cancer Council SA to support regional South Australians undergoing treatment. The Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group, together with the Kangaroo Lions Club, have each committed $25,000 for a combined $50,000 towards the Cancer Council SA's new, integrated cancer building at 202 Greenhill Road, Eastwood. The visionary new project will combine cancer research, prevention and support services alongside 120 rooms of supportive accommodation to create a home for every South Australian impacted by cancer. The $50,000 donation will fund two adjoining family rooms in the new building, designed to create a home away from home for regional South Australians and their loved ones travelling to Adelaide for cancer treatment. In the past year alone, Cancer Council SA provided 28,700 nights of accommodation to regional and remote South Australians, including many Kangaroo Island residents. The KI Cancer Support Group, which is run by volunteers, raises money to give initial assistance and support information to people when they are first diagnosed with cancer. If you are aware of anyone who might require help, please contact a member of the group. You can also visit the Kangaroo Island Support Group shop on Murray Street, where the group has lots of produce and gifts for sale, which is how it raises money to support the local community. For information on the ongoing work of Kangaroo Island Lions Club, please contact KI Lions direct at kilionsclub153@gmail.com For more information on Cancer Council SA's new building you can visit the project website at 202greenhill.com.au

