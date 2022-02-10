news, local-news,

Primary Industries and Regions SA and the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board will offer support to landowners on the western end of Kangaroo Island impacted on by last month's storms. The state and federal government announced disaster assistance14 SA councils following the severe weather, heavy rainfall and flooding between January 21 and February 2. While KI is not on this list, the local agencies will provide support for those impacted on by the flooding in the early hours and into the day of Monday, January 24. See: Major flood event impacts on western Kangaroo Island PIRSA and the Landscape Board are aware that the intense and high-rainfall storm event that occurred on the west-end Kangaroo Island in January 2022 caused significant damage to the infrastructure, watercourses, land and livestock. Impacted landowners are advised to contact Lyn Dohle, senior consultant - soil and land management at PIRSA, if they have any concerns or would like advice and support relating to the management of pastures, crops and livestock and repair of infrastructure. PIRSA 's Family and Business Mentors program is available to support to those suffering financial and/or mental health concerns from the storm damage. Anyone concerned about a neighbour or friend can also contact the the program. KI Landscape Board's water officer Mark Agnew is available to offer on advice about repair works that requires a water-affecting activity permit. He can offer advice and support relating to the repair or replacement water-related infrastructure and also on the management of stream bank collapse, sedimentation, algae blooms or water quality. "The majority of minor repairs and desilting activities do not require a water affecting activity permit although major repairs or replacement of dams, drains, levees, watercourse crossings and bridges and other earthworks or infrastructure near watercourses do require a water affecting activity permit from the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board," a spokesperson said. "If you are unsure or it is likely to impact your neighbour, please feel free to contact Mark Agnew." Landowners are also asked to keep an eye out for new weeds appearing after seeds have been washed into fresh areas by floodwaters. For information on identifying and controlling weeds, please contact the board's plant control officer Jason Walter, Animal or PIRSA's senior weed officer Laura Williams. For information on funding that may be available to support landowner recovery, contact the board on 8553 2476.

