Governor General of Australia David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and his wife Linda Hurley officially turned the sod for the rebuild of the Stokes Bay Community Hall. A large contingent of Kangaroo Island locals turned out for the ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, including members of the hall committee. Also present were represent from the Princes Trust that is facilitating and assisting the rebuild for the hall committee. The hall rebuild has been designed and approved, it just needs its allocation from the federal government's Black Summer grant program. Kangaroo Island has apparently been allocated $5 million out of the $2 billion grants, with a number of projects waiting on the funding. Mayor Michael Pengilly said this had been the third trip for the Governor General since the fires. He said everyone wanted to move on from the fires, but the hall rebuild was an important part of moving on. "When it's done, it's going to be better to live in than Yarralumla," he said. The Governor General said he was delighted to be back on KI. "It was a huge disappointment not to make it to the Parndana Show but this is the next best thing," he said. Pointing to the group of children seated before him, he said the was their future. "Community gathering places are so important and help you get back on you feet, they are really critical," he said. Committee chairperson Madelyn Kelly said it was really exciting to have the hall rebuild progressing, noting there were four generations of Kellys in the crowd. She said the Governor General referred to the group of Stokes Bay women he met after the fires as his "bus stop girls" as they met at the bus stop/ "We looked so bad that he said he had to come back to check on us," she said. She thanked the Princes Trust for facilitating the rebuild, including the design and architectural work. "When you are busy rebuilding your own things, then building something extra is almost out of your brain space," she said. "I'm really looking forward to the ribbon cutting too." Princes Trust vice chairperson Ian Smith AM has recently bought a property not too far from the hall and said his wife loved the Island. Mr Smith said Prince Charles had been really impressed with Mrs Kelly on the Zoom calls and she was doing an exemplary job. Given what the Stokes Bay and KI community had endured two years ago, such hardship. harshness and tragedy, the hall rebuild meant so much. He recognised all the volunteer firefighters, as well as father and son Dick and Clayton Lang, who lost their lives in the fire fight. Members of the KI Minstrels singing group attended and sang a number of songs with Mrs Hurley, who herself enjoys singing and has written a bushfire themed song that they sang together. After the sod turning ceremony, the delegation visited the KI Wildlife Park at Parndana on the way into Kingscote for the awarding of the National Emergency Medal to emergency service volunteers. While on Kangaroo Island, the Governor General also presented the National Emergency Medal to recipients from the CFS and SES, who served on the 2019/2020 KI fires. The CFS and SES contributed significantly around the clock for a sustained period of time to protect life and property on the Island. The medal recognition of their selfless service to the community is being acknowledged by Canberra by way of the National Emergency Medal. There were about 40 recipients of the medal from the KI CFS brigades attending the ceremony. All CFS volunteers who served seven or more days tasked on the fires are eligible and will be receiving a National Emergency Service Medal. The KI SES recipients who served five days were Mark Booker, five deployments, Bevan Garmeister, five deployments and Aaron Wilksch, three deployments. More to come on the ceremony for this week's edition, including photos from Maggie's Photography.

