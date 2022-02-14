news, local-news,

Police are preparing a report for the coroner after a man in his 60s died while scuba diving at American River on Sunday, Feb. 13. Police and emergency services were called to the boat ramp on Kangaroo Island just before 5pm after a man was found unconscious in the water. Desperate efforts to revive the man from Athelstone, Adelaide were unsuccessful. Requests were made at about 6.10pm for the Medstar rescue helicopter to land in the vicinity of the boat ramp. Police will prepare a report for the coroner. The incident is not considered suspicious. Coincidentally around the same time at 6pm, emergency services received report car rolling after hitting a tree at Pig Heads Corner on Willson River Road at Dudley East. SA Police says no injuries and no offences committed in the single-vehicle, roll-over accident.

