With great enthusiasm teams hit the courts at Parndana Sports Club to commence the final series of the Kangaroo Island Basketball Association competition. All teams were included in the knockout round after the third minor round was cancelled due to COVID. There was great energy and enthusiasm from all players, officials and spectators, making the return to basketball fun and enjoyable. The Under 10s finalised their season in a high-energy, round robin finale. This week teams resume the usual semi final rounds (1v2 and 3v4) with all games to be played at Parndana. KIBA would like to thank Parndana Sports Club for hosting the finals rounds and we wish players all the best for finals. The grand final commences on Friday, Feb. 25 with the Under 12s and 14s. All other grades play their grand final on Saturday, Feb. 26; venue to be confirmed. The finals program is posted on the KIBA Facebook page. - Louise Wadsworth

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d1c1d4ba-542c-41b6-a73e-08f8c0efefcc.jpg/r0_61_1200_739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Basketball back on Kangaroo Island after COVID break | PHOTOS