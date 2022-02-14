sport, local-sport,

A perfect day to get to know your boat, and Ruth takes off to the mainland leaving a disconsolate dad on the beach. A gentle easterly breeze of only 8 knots had seven Pacers, one Laser and a couple sailboards take to the warm waters of Nepean Bay. Oh we are waxing lyrical! The two Steves took out good old Tenacious as committee/safety boat. Viking had engine trouble. Steve Dixon had work to do on and in the water. Richard Ley slipped in his boat, Pacer2, Blue Oyster, causing it to tip over. With him was Zoe Pledge. Zoe was taken on board Tenacious and Steve Dixon had his first swim holding the boat into the wind while Richard righted it. At the time of the ditching Graham Barrett, sailing with all his mates in Pacer 6, was called over by Richard Ley as Tenacious had not yet arrived at the scene. Richard was concerned for Zoe. Graham, being the chivalrous fellow he is, relinquished his lead position to offer assistance to the young damsel in distress. In so doing he allowed daughter and grand daughter Emma and Hannah Slade in Pacer 8 to overtake him and win the race. Steve had his second swim when he jumped in to help Arlen Pledge and Tom Linnett-Geering in Pacer 3. They ditched just after finishing the course and found it a little more difficult than expected to get the boat upright again. What was Steve's reward? A cold shower. The gas had been turned off. For half the race Huon Ley and Jack Anderson in Pacer 1 were trailing Daniel and Isobel Pledge in Pacer 4, and Trish Van Der Linden and Isla Sullivan in Pacer 5, then it all came together. Huon and Jack left them stuck in a windless hole and cruised on to finish third, nine minutes ahead of Trish and Isla who finished fourth, and 11 minutes ahead of Daniel, fifth. Then along came Arlen and Tom. Graham Barrett eventually managed to finish second over the line. Daniel and Isobel Pledge may have finished just behind Trish and Isla, but they had a good downwind run jousting with their booms as they came up to the home buoy. At one time Daniel was able to cut inside Trish and lead her for a while. Greg Bull on Laser Waddy Two, the fellow who had a walk last week, sailed part of the course, but with the lack of wind chose to come in early having completed over half the course using only the small sail. - Wayne Loechel

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/8d7a8dff-327b-4c16-8e89-502a61d66866_rotated_270.JPEG/r0_420_1080_1030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Gentle breeze, warm waters for Kangaroo Island sailing