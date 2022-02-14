sport, local-sport,

Kangaroo Island junior cricketers played Alexandra and Eastern Hills in Game 2 of the Fuller and Calaby shields at Langhorne Creek and Strathalbyn on Sunday, Feb. 13. Also on Sunday, the Under 21 Kangaroo Island team competed in the Figg Cup against Torrens Valley at Echunga. Kangaroo Island won by 29 runs 9/169 to Torrens Valley all out for 140. Isaac Trethewey top scored for KI with 55 runs and Jai Turner 38. Wicket takers were Wade Berden 5/24, Riley Boyle 2/9, Rory Florance 2/38 and Isaac Trethewey 1/35. They were very warm conditions at Langhorne Creek. Alexandra won the toss and elected to put Kangaroo Island in to bat. KI openers Koby Henderson and Tyler Richardson with a tough task, as the Hills gave nothing away with their bowling early. KI openers hung in there with great discipline. The wicket of Koby Henderson saw the wicket of Tait Florance follow and KI under the pump. Tyler Richardson and Blaize Whale looking very solid with the bat getting the run rate going for KI. Tyler Richardson made a very impressive 50 then getting caught straight after. More wickets falling for KI but the reliable Blaize Whale kept the run rate ticking over. Cain Florance came in hitting a few quick boundaries to help contribute to the scoreboard. Blaize Whale and Cain Florance with a steady partnership saw KI reach over the 100 mark. Some good little contributions from KIs bottom order helped Ki reach a competitive score of 161 off 40 overs. Blaize Whale once again with an incredible knock reaching 50. KI went out to bowl with Rory Baker and Cain Florance opening. Both bowlers troubled Alexandra early seeing both boys take wickets. KI putting Alexandra right under the pump early only 3-3 after six overs. Alexandra steadied with the next two batsmen seeing it well and KI needing a breakthrough. Captain Tait Florance brought himself on to bowl and he got the important breakthrough KI needed. The middle overs saw Alexandra hit plenty of boundaries and running hard between the wickets putting KI under the pump. Alexandra needing around 70 off 10 overs to win the game, which they could see they were back in the game. KI kept calm with some excellent run-outs and fielding from Jackson Short. Cain Florance came back into bowl and grabbed two key wickets which saw Alexandra nine wickets down. Needing 30 off four overs, batsmen tried hard but KI worked very hard and with smart tactics bowled Alexandra out for 140 in the end. A brilliant performance by young KI kids under pressure. Credit to all their performances, and their attitude on the day. KI will play the Hills in the grand final on Sunday, Feb. 27. Yet to be confirmed where but everyone get around them it's gonna be an exciting game. Go KI! - Georgia Weatherspoon Match 2 for the Calaby Shield saw KI travel to Strathalbyn to take on Alexandra and Eastern Hills for a spot in the Grand Final. It was forecast to be a hot day and this time the weather bureau didn't get it wrong. In light of this and the logistics of travelling from the Island, it was decided the game would be shortened to 40 overs with drinks after every ten overs. KI won the toss and elected to bowl. With some players never having played on a turf pitch before, they were keen to see how the ball would play. The opening spell from Xavier Wadsworth and Timmy Turner was a good one with multiple chances going between the slips. As good as it was to see the ball getting nicked it was frustrating for the island boys to watch it go through to the boundary giving much needed runs to the opposition. After the first drinks break the bowling was kept tight by River Berden and Blake Florance but the chances continued to go the way of the opposition. At the halfway mark they were 0/80. It was in the first over after the second drinks break that KI finally got the breakthrough with a leading edge off the bowling of Oscar Morgan providing the simplest of catches to Sam Bowden. A second wicket fell when Timmy Turner took and excellent catch out in the deep off the bowling of Morgan. After 30 overs Alexandra and Eastern Hills were 2/114 and looking set to make a big total. An excellent piece of fielding from Xavier Wadsworth provided a run out in the 32nd over but the opposition were starting to gain momentum with the runs coming freely. Things started to happen pretty quickly when Blake Florance took a great catch off the bowling of Timmy Turner, Oscar Morgan had a direct hit for a run out and the followed it out with a catch off the bowling of Xavier Wadsworth. One last great catch by Sam Bowden in the deep off Blake Florance's bowling in the final over finished off what was a very respectable fielding performance. However there was plenty of depth in the opposition's batting and the runs had continued to flow with an imposing target of 185 set for the island boys to make. The Island's innings got off to a steady start with Oscar and Timmy putting on a solid opening partnership before Oscar nicked one through to the wicket keeper. Runs were a little hard to come by with the opposition having a very good bowling attack. At the halfway mark KI were 3/50. The next 10 overs belonged to KI with Timmy starting to find the boundary and Sam Bowden making the most of every bad ball, going at a run a ball. After 28 overs things were evenly poised. Timmy was out just before the drinks break making 33 and with the first ball after drinks Sam Bowden was out caught having made 31 off 34 with 7 fours. It seemed hope of a win was slipping away, however Ethan Stoeckel provided a much needed boost with an excellent 23 runs off 16 with three fours and one big six giving the Island boys a chance but in the end it wasn't to be as the wickets continued to fall and the island boys were 24 runs short. It was a great game of cricket played in great spirits. A huge thank-you to Ray Wadsworth for coaching the boys and organising all the logistics of getting three Island teams away on the same weekend. - Steve Morgan

Kangaroo Island junior cricketers head to mainland for Fuller, Calaby shield competitions