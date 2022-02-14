MacGillivray hosts Western Dictricts at the MCG | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport,

Kangaroo Island cricket saw MacGillivray host Western Dictricts at MacGillivray Cricket Ground on Saturday, Feb. 12. The senior match at the MCG was an absolute cliffhanger, with MacGillvray who batted second 10/234 defeating Western Districts 10/233 by one run. Western Districts won the toss and electing to bat. R. Florance taking a good catch early off the bowling of K.Bolto to dismiss L.Boyle. Enter D.Blythe who hit the ball clean and hard from ball one sending all the MCC bowlers to the fence. K.Bolto bowling well for MCC and taking regular wickets, while D.Blythe for WDFC continued to punish everything that was bowled at him. L.Hedges starting to look dangerous partnering with D.Blythe until J.Lockett running out L.Hedges (23), and followed by K.Bolto getting the big wicket of D.Blythe for 90. Scores 4/149 at drinks. After drinks MCC bowlers starting to get on top taking regular wickets, whilst T. Larcombe for WDFC scoring quickly. Eventually H.Reed getting the big wicket of T. Larcombe for 59. WDFC all bowled out in the 37th over for 233. Top batter for Western Districts were D.Blythe 90, T.Larcombe 59 and L.Hedges 23. Top bowling for MCC - K.Bolto 4/47 off 10, D.Lockett 2/16 off 4 and B.Willson 2/25 off 4. MCC openers starting well until L.Hedges getting N.Berry for 13. Western Districts bowlers on top making it hard for MCC to score. D.Blythe continuing his good day, taking 3 quick wickets. MCC in trouble at 4/50 in the 14th. R.Florance looking solid for MCC and with new batter R.Bullard making runs quickly putting together a good partnership of 88 before R.Bullard for 52 off K.Hammat bowling. Another quick two wickets to K.Hammat saw MCC at 7/165 in the 35 th . B.Willson and D.Weatherspoon putting on a good partnership of 60 before D.Weatherspoon fell to some good bowling from D.Blythe. Scores at 8/223 after end of 43 rd . B.willson and C.Bolto hitting 10 in the 44 th over to get scores even after 44. Needing one run to win for MCC in the last over, K.Hammat for Western Districts taking a two wicket maiden to leave scores tied, (so we thought). Unfortunately for Districts, MCC one by a run after checking over scorebooks. A great game of cricket. Top batters for MCC - R.Bullard 52, R.Florance 49, D.Weatherspoon 33. Top bowlers for Western Districts - K.Hammat 5/40 off 8, D.Blythe 4/62 off 10 and L.Hedges 1/46 off 10. - D. Weatherspoon Junior Cricket: MacGillivray winning the toss and electing to bat. MacGillivray going out there with big intent hitting a few boundaries quickly. Some tight bowling by WD top order saw wickets falling quickly. MacGillivray middle order steadied the ship with runs on the board. Western Districts bowling very consistent all day and great fielding effort. Young Archer Lockett with an incredible knock at the end saw MacGillivray reach 102. Western Districts went in to bat with a steady start but MacGillivray openers kept it tight with a few early wickets. Western Districts trying hard with the bat but MacGillivray too strong with the bowling and fielding having Western Districts all out for 63. Great effort by both teams and always a great competition. - Georgia Weatherspoon

MacGillivray hosts Western Dictricts at the MCG | PHOTOS