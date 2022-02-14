KI vaccination rollout sees 2400 COVID boosters administered

coronavirus,

The SA Health COVID-19 vaccination rollout on Kangaroo Island has been going well, with more than 2400 boosters administered to the population. The COVID heat map meanwhile indicates that there are 23 active cases on Kangaroo Island, and 164 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic outbreak. About 72 per cent of eligible Kangaroo Islanders have now received their booster dose, which is well above the state average. As part of our continuing COVID-19 vaccination program, SA Health has planned a temporary venue change for the vaccination clinic in Kingscote. From Monday, Feb. 14, the health authorities will continue to deliver vaccinations for people aged 12 and over in Kingscote at the Cook Community Centre until Thursday, March 10. Large scale vaccinations for all age groups, including children aged 5 to 11 years old, will then resume at the Town Hall clinic from Monday, March 14. Earlier this year, SA Health provided vaccinations to eligible children and this temporary venue change is in response to general reduced appointment demand. Bookings are strongly encouraged by calling our booking line on 0468 576 150 (any day, 8am to 4pm) or online at www.covidvaccine.sa.gov.au The COVID-19 testing site in Kingscote at the former Island Resort site continues to be open six days a week, from 9am to 12.30pm, closed on Sundays. A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Collection Point is now open on Kangaroo Island and is integrated with Kangaroo Island COVID-19 testing clinic. The drive-in collection point is available from 8.30am to 9.30am Monday to Saturday. If you are a close contact with no COVID-19 symptoms, you can access free RATs from this site by registering online at www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/COVIDRapidAntigenTesting If you are a close contact with COVID-19 symptoms, you must get a PCR test at the Kangaroo Island COVID-19 testing clinic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/5821c4d0-0914-4d50-af14-b0d312563ec7.jpg/r0_84_904_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg