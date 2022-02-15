news, local-news,

With the 2022 state election fast approaching, South Australians will have a strong say on the state's future come March 19. Here are the candidates contesting the electorate of Mawson. The current Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said that for the past four years it had been by great honour to represent Kangaroo Island. "Together we have been through a lot," he said. "Devastating bushfires and a global pandemic threw up so many challenges and continue to affect islanders. "The worst of times so often bring out the very best in people and that is what has happened on the island since late 2019. To be there helping people, consoling people and advocating for people is something I will never forget. Having grown up on a dairy farm I always knew the value of close-knit communities. "After the 2018 election, I knocked back a spot in Shadow Cabinet to concentrate on you and our area. I am so glad I did, because during that terrible summer of 2019-20 I was able to devote my entire time to helping people on the island. "I swagged it at Parndana, delivered provisions to farms, helped source two-way radios and generators to help with the firefighting and recovery efforts and was there to listen to people. To hear their stories and to help them. "I genuinely hope I get the chance to work for you again for four more years because we need to keep fighting to improve services and infrastructure on the Island." On the mainland, he says he protected agricultural lands of the McLaren Vale region from urban sprawl. He is disappointed at lack of action on duplication of Main South Road, from Seaford to Sellicks. Steven Campbell's passion for animal welfare saw him join the Animal Justice Party three years ago. He said that most people oppose animal cruelty, but are unaware of the ways their everyday choices contribute to a system that maintains animal suffering. "Live export, factory farming, duck shooting and puppy farms are all legal in South Australia yet cause untold pain and distress to animals," he said. Mr Campbell explained that the environment is also at the heart of what the party is fighting for. "Like millions of others, I watched in horror as bushfires devastated Australia, including on Kangaroo Island within the seat of Mawson, in the summer of 2019-20," he said. "As the climate situation rapidly evolves, the danger of bushfire will only increase and, given that animal agriculture is responsible for over 15 per cent of global greenhouse gases, something must change." If elected, the party will also campaign for affordable vet care for low-income earners, which will stop people from giving up their much-loved pets. Proud to be a candidate, Mr Campbell said he is "just a regular bloke who wants to make a difference". Jason Garrood believes we have reached a "critical time" in the climate crisis, and there is a desperate need for immediate and deep changes to save our health, economy and environment. Returning to the Mawson electorate, Mr Garrood, and his wife, are raising their young family in the beautiful McLaren Vale area. "We actively demonstrate sustainable living in our environmentally-designed and built home and garden," he said. "Being an older, semi-retired General Practitioner, I now have time to concentrate on promoting social health and well-being and protecting the environment through science-based government." Mr Garrood plans to tackle climate change by rapidly transitioning to renewable energy, electrified transport and real carbon drawdown. He also plans to fund world-class public schools, hospitals, public transport and social services, protect the GM-free KI environment, and restore integrity to politics and end dirty donations "I will represent all the citizens of Mawson in parliament to hold other parties to account and work hard to create a brighter, fairer and cleaner future for all of us, our children and grandchildren." Amy Williams was raised on a farm at Parawa on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Her family also had a farm near Parndana for 12 years. Her background in primary production is combined with a commitment to sustainability and responsible long-term planning. She enjoys supporting and advocating for local businesses. Ms Williams has qualifications in science and law, and has been the executive officer of three of the state's peak bodies - the Horticulture Coalition of SA, Primary Producers SA and the former Natural Resources Management Council. She has also been a member of the Training and Skills Commission, chairing the Agribusiness Industry Skills Council, and a member of the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board, in addition to many other positions. The Liberal candidate said she is aware of the importance of effective and accessible education and training, as well as workforce planning and housing availability. She understands that many businesses have faced challenges recruiting and retaining staff. "I am committed to fair, balanced and inclusive policies and processes, underpinned by the best evidence available - driven by good outcomes," Ms Williams said. "It is critical that representatives at all levels of government work well together, regardless of political affiliations, and I am committed to doing that." *Other candidates for the seat may become known in coming days and will be featured in articles in The Islander.

