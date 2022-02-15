news, local-news, sailing, yachting, expedition drenched, kangaroo island, news

A rigid-hulled inflatable boat that broke free from Rapid Bay on the mainland washed up on Emu Bay beach on Kangaroo Island last weekend. We've now worked out the boat is the tender and dive boat for the yacht Expedition Drenched. And it's since been reunited with its owner - captain, diver and expedition leader Nate Porter, originally from Hawaii. KI's most committed ocean swimmer, Michael Amor was surprised to see the small craft in the surf at his daily swimming spot early on Sunday morning, Feb. 6. The boat was being tended to and bailed out by what he believed to be a couple of locals. "I was surprised to see it there and wondered what was going on," he said. The boat was towed up the beach to the boat ramp and was now at the local boat dealer Jamieson Marine to be picked up by its owner. Well, it now looks like the inflatable boat is the tender and dive boat for the yacht Expedition Drenched and ocean-advocacy organisation of the same name. The yacht and captain Nate, very relieved no doubt, arrived at Kingscote on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to retrieve the lost tender. Captain Nate Porter of Hawaii has been diving since the age of 14 and is a PADI master scuba diver trainer and professional underwater videographer. He provided The Islander with a story about luck and "a naughty Houdini Dinghy". "While at anchor in Rapid Bay, Sunday evening, our beloved custom dive dinghy named Deborah had somehow managed to break her shackle and floated to sea in 20 knots of wind," he said. "I had realised just after dark and knew that searching for her in the dark was futile. And decided instead to wait till morning. So I called the water police and hailed everyone in the area on channel 16 to keep an eye out. "I was certain that we would find her and I was pretty sure the way the wind was blowing she would likely end up on Kangaroo Island which we were already planning on coming to this week anyways for filming sea dragons for a new documentary we are working on. "When morning came I contacted a friend on Kangaroo Island named Zachary Vlaanderin and told him to keep an eye out, he called everyone, including the ferry and we posted on KI community board. "I also contacted a friend named Stu Mac who is a pilot and within hours he was in the air on Monday doing a search pattern from the eastern tip of kangaroo to mainland and to Kingscote. Sadly after a two-hour search without luck he was forced to turn around. "I was disheartened but told the crew to not give up that 'Debbie' would be found on KI. "To my surprise first thing Tuesday I got a call from Zachary letting me know a local Glen Koopman had found her on his morning run washed ashore in Emu Bay. "I immediately pulled anchor and started our sail to KI. Zachary and the locals within hours had lifted her out of the water, put her on a trailer and had her in the mechanic. "She's running sweet and now I realise that out of all the rocky beaches out there 'Debs' was lucky enough to find the whitest, softest sand in the area to beach herself on. "Lucky she floated right where we were going anywhere, lucky to have good people on KI, lucky to be now on such a beautiful island. "We will be here for a bit around the island, if you see a large sailboat named Expedition Drenched or you see some beautiful pirates around town don't hesitate to say 'hi'." Here's a little bit more about the organisation: "Expedition Drenched has long since grown from its humble beginnings to now being an Ocean Advocacy Lifestyle Brand that houses many International Artists from all over the world. Our Crews goal is to simply have our viewers fall in love with the ocean through our personal journey. Because as Jacques Cousteau said "People Protect What They Love"." Read more and check out videos at: expeditiondrenched.org/

