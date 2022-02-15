news, local-news,

The racetrack and racing community is ready for the 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival on this week. Kangaroo Island Racing Club has worked hard in recent months on many improvements, including the new Dunn Family Stables built by Kerry Brinkley and his team of volunteers, as well as new amenities for the visiting trainers. The Parndana Football Club and club volunteers were busy on the weekend, erecting the Long Lunch tent and putting the finishing touches on the track. More details on the carnival here: Trainers, punters get ready for 2022 SeaLink Cup Carnival Also ready is homegrown KI breeder and trainer David Huxtable out at the Empress Park Stud. Many moons ago Kangaroo Island sheep and cattle farmers Harvey and Carol Huxtable bought into this world a young baby son David Huxtable. Unbeknown to them at the time, their son would become one of the most astute horsemen in the state. Back in the day when trainers were aplenty on the Island, a young David always had a love of horses and got a good grounding into the industry doing track work in his teens for former KI trainers Sam Turner and Roger Williams and later with Joe Hall. David's dream from a young age was to build a local thoroughbred stud and be a horse trainer himself. He made a smart decision in his early 20s to take up a farrier apprenticeship with Hugh Pegus at Morphettville. This gave him further great grounding in handling these beautiful animals in SA's horse racing capital, which has stood him in great order for the future. Shortly after the completion of his apprenticeship, Island life called him back home where he met and made his smartest decision to married the local girl Lorraine Florance. David and Lorraine secured some great land in Wisanger and the journey to build a family and train race horses began. Empress Park Stud was started, almost as a starting hobby and then David had a wonderful mare Empress Waltz, who was the studs star in the early 2000's who competing in some of the highest races in multiple states. She raced at the KI Carnival and still holds the 1200m record, by some margin. A lot of David's success with his horses is bound around building trust with each and every individual animal and not rushing them. They are all different. David educates his horses to be both racehorses and includes extra educational training activities from the beginning to assist their transition from racehorse to showjumper, paddock pet, polo horse or a number of other useful community uses after they have finished their racing days. Years after training Empress Waltz, a number of good horses were highlighted by a mare called "Waltzing to Win", a daughter of Empress Waltz. Unfortunately though, over the following years the quality of horses dropped off and a decisive decision was made roughly five years ago. Empress Park Stud would no longer be a hobby, they would become a boutique stud with a quality stallion on site. The quality of foals at both their disposal to race and available for sale to the general public has since dramatically improved. The purchase of the exceptionally bred untried stallion dual Group 1 winner "Voila Ici" has seen some wonderful foals start to mature at the stud over the past years with many ready to hit the tracks over the next two to four months. "It was not a cheap exercise to purchase one of the top-rated stayers of Europe between 2009 -2011, but investing in quality leads to producing quality," David said. Empress Park hopes to conduct a jump out after the last race on Thursday to showcase new stock. Anyone interested can have a chat with David or just see what all the fuss is about. Keep an eye out for a colt or maybe the daughter of Waltzing to Win, who might catch your eye in the jump out. However if you cannot make it and are interested to simply see some nice thoroughbreds or find out a little more about Empress Park Stud, visit www.empressparkstud.com or call sales manager Peter on 0474 838 585.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/3c7b8dc2-45c7-40b5-bbe5-eea255beb667.JPG/r5_547_3973_2789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Club, trainer ready for the 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival