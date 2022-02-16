Kangaroo Island Primal Harvest to build poultry micro-abattoir

news, local-news, poultry, food, chicken, kangaroo island, news, free range, food processing

There are plans under way for a new meat processing plant on Kangaroo Island, but it's not what you may think. Stokes Bay farmers Will and Jenny Stanton are growing meat birds and the expanding business was a recent recipient of a $100,000 post-fire recovery grant to build a "poultry micro-abattoir" on the Island. The Stantons established Kangaroo Island Primal Harvest in March last year. See: New Primal Harvest chicken venture takes off Mr Stanton has turned eco-shelters into portable structures, to enable their meat birds to be free range and pastured. The birds are fed a 15-ingredient ration, which includes biochar, apple cider vinegar, fish meal, corn, meat meal, tallow and homegrown grains, all of which are milled on-farm. "It's a diverse mix, but we are what we eat, and we are what our food eats, so we want to make sure that our chooks are healthy and robust," Ms Stanton said. "We don't give our chooks any antibiotics or growth hormones or soy (as they market GM-free). "That was another reason why we got into growing meat birds, because we eat a lot of chicken at home and when we looked into how that chicken was raised, it made us question what we were feeding our children. "We have more confidence our chickens nourish their bodies. Plus the organic chicken manure has been great for paddock health." The Stantons also run 220 Angus cattle on 815 hectares of arable country, cropping 200ha of KI Oats and feed grains (wheat, lupins, peas, cereal rye, oats mix). They were once part of a larger family business, which was divided up following the 2019-20 bushfires. "The break-up of the business made us look at how we could intensify what we are growing on-farm," Ms Stanton said. She said chicken farming had been a steep learning curve, with "direct marketing one of the hardest parts". "You have the whole logistics chain to contend with, plus we farm on an island," she said. "We have marketing and online sales, collating those orders, abattoir bookings, Sealink bookings, accommodation, couriers from the processor at Kapunda, couriers to the Adelaide deliveries, picking up new chickens, labour - it has certainly been an eye opener." But demand has been really strong and production has already doubled. Their first batch of 165 meat birds sold out immediately online in April last year. "Then we kept selling out, so we doubled from batches of 200 to 400 a month," Ms Stanton said. Most of the birds are sold fresh on the island, but orders also come from Adelaide and Melbourne. KI Primal Harvest charges about $31.50 for a 1.8-2.3kg bird. They also smoke chicken breasts. Ms Stanton says it is hard competing with supermarkets and their $3.50/kg chickens, but their premium price-tag has to factor in the quality of their chicken feed and the high freight costs. The recently-awarded state government grant was "very timely". "It's been a big year for us, organising our direct marketing, but we had also been looking into how to reduce the travel stress on our animals," she said. "At the moment we are packing up every four weeks and heading to the mainland. Plus we have a young family. "It seemed silly to sell 80pc of our birds on the island, yet we spend so much time processing and distributing them on the mainland. "The grant was very timely as we were at a crossroads of what were we going to do." Ms Stanton said they were still looking at options and quotes, but hoped to start building the facility "ASAP" and would look to hire at least a full-time equivalent. The grant was part of a $1 million cash splurge by the state government on the Island for "innovative recovery and resilience projects".

