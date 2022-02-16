The Islander letters to the editor | Feb. 17, 2022

comment,

I am in opposition to the timber export project because of the following reasons. 1. The safety for KI /Kingscote Residents and visitors. First and foremost for the safety of our children. Families live either side of the Highway in Kingscote. Child-care, school, hospital one side, with most other amenities that are used on a daily basis on the other-side. How will they be able to cross safely? Will there be traffic-lights installed for their crossing? Consider: children walk, use their trikes/bikes to cross. Presently, parents with pushers and prams need to negotiate the traffic crossing, even made worse by negotiating heavily-laden trucks. 2. T-Ports states that "the proposal would see 78 to 82 trucks over a 24-hour period on the six to eight days a month which equates to about four trucks an hour " ("for 6 to 8 eight years") So between which hours will they actually be operating, on that basis? If it is, say, from 6 to 6 then it would be eight trucks an hour ... surely there will not be a convoy for 24 hours a day, what is the curfew? 3. Again another safety issue to be greatly considered is the safety of people walking/exercising along the sea-front path. Who will have right of way? Pedestrians walking or the trucks? 4. Noise. Presumably the trucks will have the truck safety back-up beep-beep sound. Good for safety, but not so good for the residents and businesses that will have to be exposed continually to this noise-factor/pollution. Barbara Binns, Kingscote First and foremost, for the safety and tranquil living of the residents, tourists and general populace who were either born on Ki or have moved to this seaside township for a better peaceful lifestyle. Kingscote township does not have any stop lights or suitable alternate thoroughfares to the wharf. Killing off Kingscote as a tourism hub will decimate tourism general Businesses jobs and the township itself. Tourist operators need tourism. This creates work for "subbies", dontractors and the like in permanent part-time employment opportunities, particularly in hospitality. There are a number of Tourism projects in the pipeline for Kingscote. The Dauncey Hotel approved on lot 502 Dauncey St - currently in discussion with Investors. The Bickfords Distillery/ Brewery Project on the Old Jail site! In jeopardy if timber trucks are allowed to roll into Kingscote. Currently discussion is taking place between Mr Con Makris from Glenelg Marina and Sealink on the establishment of a Fast Ferry Service from Glenelg Marina and Kingscote. Rather difficult to have these discussions with any confidence when you have a T-Port proposal going on in the background. We are owners of some short-term tourist accommodation facilities in Kingscote. In particular, the very popular Salty Air apartments on the corner of Telegraph road and Franklin St which will be negatively impacted directly and become hazardous for entry and exit as will be the case for many residences, businesses, the school and the school children along Kohinoor Telegraph Road as well as other rental accommodation in and around Kingscote. Other businesses and employees must be having nightmares with this project in the air. To contemplate that councillors who were against the Smith Bay Port facility did not exercise proper discretion with some forward thinking as to an alternative is of some concern. So what were they thinking? We trust these mistakes will serve as a learning experience to go on to better serve the community they represent. When taking on public responsibilities as councillors, particularly for isolated communities such as Kangaroo Island, they must be strong individual thinkers with a broad vision that leads them to support and make decisions for the greater good. They must resist pressure from fellow councillors or anyone for that matter; because in the end they will not be able to live with peace of mind knowing they have caved in to heavy-handed tactics and supporting erroneous decisions. The Amadio Family has stood by and done whatever It could to enhance the township of Kingscote with facelifts and new buildings. We are employers and continue to support local businesses. The governments, both federal and state, have spent $20 million on upgrading the Kingscote airport, targeting the Kingscote township for tourism expansion. The new golf course has triggered spending of close to $50 million by government to have the water-main connected from Penneshaw to Middle River and much in between. The golf course itself will be a major attraction to golfers world-wide. This will benefit tourism generally on Kangaroo Island. The heavy investment in this major project by private individuals needs to be recognised. There are some great high-profile projects happening and others planned for KI. Don't destroy the fabulous image the Island has across most of our country and many parts of the world by allowing another bad decision. The possibility of large trucks rolling 24 hours a day through the main streets of Kingscote, where residents, accommodation businesses and the hospital have hundreds of guests and patients sleeping, is incomprehensible. This project cannot be tolerated or allowed to proceed. At my age, I speak not for myself, but for those who will follow. Caj Amadio, Kingscote

The Islander letters to the editor | Feb. 17, 2022