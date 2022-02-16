T-Ports consults community on Kingscote timber export plan

news, local-news, t-port, timber, transport, shipping, maritime, kangaroo island

Logistics company T-Ports last week explained to residents and KI councillors its proposal to export timber products through Kingscote on Kangaroo Island. The company is proposing to export blue gum woodchips and pine logs on behalf of private forestry owners, as well as Kiland and its newly appointed land manager AAGIM, tasked with converting its plantations to agricultural land. T-Ports envisions the process to last six to eight years. Click here for our initial story with maps: T-Ports to hosts public consultation Chief executive Kieran Carvill said T-Ports would take on board ongoing feedback for a development application it would take to the KI Council to stockpile timber products at the corner of Ten Trees and North Coast roads. Trucks would then transport the timber products to the Kingscote wharf, where its transhipment vessel Lucky Eyre would load them up to transport them to either a bulk carrier for woodchips waiting outside of Nepean Bay, or a barge for logs. The proposal would see 78 to 82 trucks transporting about 4000 tonnes over a 24-hour period, which equated to about four one-way truck trips an hour. Trucking would happen six to eight days a month that the transhipment vessel worked. Using larger A-doubles would require approval. Mr Carvill said many wanted to know more details. There would be ongoing talks with concerned parties, including the operators of the Ozone Hotel. Steps to mitigate potential impacts could be not operating during school pick-ups and drop-offs, he said. The company was keen to put on a demonstration involving an A-double truck, although the proposed wharf loading area was currently occupied by the main jetty repair works. A designated area at the wharf area would be used to offload the woodchips and logs. T-Ports would build a new 60 to 65-metre jetty alongside the much-larger main jetty, currently under restoration. The timber loading area, while off limits on loading days, would be reopened when not in use. Click here to read letters about the proposal: The Islander letters to the editor | Feb. 17, 2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/4e013b5b-db08-4216-a594-b5282c7c302d.JPG/r10_587_3991_2836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg