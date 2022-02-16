news, local-news,

Off-grid "pod" accommodation and two new lodges are coming to Kangaroo Island thanks to funding from the latest and final round of the Tourism Industry Development Fund. The South Australian Tourism Commission has fully allocated the $20 million Fund, awarding grants to 114 projects across the state. In this final round, Stowaway KI receives $356,186 toward the $1.81 million construction of two new lodges to double the accommodation capacity and construction of a reception/guest welcome centre. Stowaway KI is operated near Stokes Bay on the north coast by Carly and Adam Bussenschutt. Wander on Kangaroo Island meanwhile will receive $500,000 toward its $1.7 million proposed development of five new off grid 'pod' accommodation. The tourism business that operates at locations across Australia plans to build five new luxury eco-aware "WanderPods" on KI. The one and two bedroom pods are completely self-sufficient and include solar and water harvesting while offering guests the opportunity to use the travel experience to think differently and live more sustainably. Wander co-founder and chief executive, Cassandra Sasso, said the project would provide visitors to Kangaroo Island with unique, eco-accommodation that invites them to reconnect with the land and the story of the local community. "We are so excited to be opening our next Wander location on Kangaroo Island," she said. "There is so much passion found in the community, and we are honoured to be a part of this special place. The opportunity and support from the SATC will allow us to invite all Australians to discover the same island magic we have fallen in love with, further boosting visitation to the region and state." Since September 2020, the Fund has brought a total of $82.7 million tourism projects to fruition, creating 608 ongoing tourism jobs in the process. Premier Steven Marshall said the 114 projects supported by the Fund are expected to inject an additional $74.5 million to the state's visitor economy each year, boosting businesses and creating jobs. "With $20 million in grants awarded across all 11 tourism regions, we're supporting South Australian tourism businesses to attract more visitors who will stay longer and spend more - pumping $74.5 million into the state and creating jobs for South Australians now and into the future," Mr Marshall said. "This Fund is set to generate more than 600 ongoing jobs in South Australia's visitor economy, on top of the more than 1,180 jobs created in construction, as the projects are built." South Australian Tourism Commission chief executive Rodney Harrex said the Fund has supported tourism operators to meet what has been record-breaking regional tourism demand. "Last year, regional SA celebrated seven consecutive months of record-high regional demand and we expect regional tourism will continue to play a major role in recovering our state's visitor economy," Mr Harrex said. "One of the strategic priorities identified across all regions for growing the visitor economy is improved tourism infrastructure, that's improved accommodation, product and experiences, and that's exactly what this fund is doing. "When visitors check out one of these new offerings like Beerenberg in the Adelaide Hills or Oliver's Taranga on the Fleurieu Peninsula, they are supporting our industry and they are supporting regional economies. "With over 60 new projects backed by this fund to be complete this year, locals and visitors alike have even more reasons to see South Australia."

Off-grid "pod" accommodation and two new lodges funded on Kangaroo Island