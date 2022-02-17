RAA to install five electric vehicle charging points on Kangaroo Island

news, local-news,

The state's largest member organisation, the RAA, has won a state government grant worth more than $12 million to create a statewide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging points. This includes five stations for Kangaroo Island, all listed as Kingscote, but it's unclear exactly where they will be located. The exact locations of the sites are to be confirmed - but could include shopping centre car parks, holiday accommodation, hotels, camping grounds and on highway rest stops, a RAA spokesperson said. The Department of Energy and Mining is running multiple programs around EV charging and some locations not in this list may be covered through other trials. In the next two years, with partner Chargefox, RAA will install 536 EV charging points at 140 new locations to create the state's first EV charging network. More than three-quarters of the new charge points will be located in regional SA. RAA managing director Ian Stone said the statewide charging network was a historical moment in the transition to electric vehicles. "RAA believes EVs are the future of motoring, and our research shows almost 80 per cent of motorists would consider buying an electric vehicle," Mr Stone said. "The maximum distance between charging points will be around 250km - well within the range of a typical EV car battery. "We know that drivers' enthusiasm for EVs is curbed by the availability of charging points, so this new network will go a long way to allaying that range anxiety." RAA president Peter Siebels said as a mutual organisation representing more than 780,000 members, RAA was well placed to understand drivers' needs, concerns and barriers to the take up of new technologies. "We solved range anxiety issues 120 years ago, and we're looking forward to solving them again now," he said. "We applied for the grant to facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles, promote SA tourism and a reduce greenhouse gases. "RAA's involvement in this project is testament to our commitment to sustainability and the future of our state and we look forward to being involved in more of these initiatives as we move toward our greener future." While there is no official EV charging point register, RAA understands there are about 200 available to the public at present in SA.

