Kangaroo Island Community Education is among 50 regional and remote schools across South Australia, Queensland and WA selected to take part in a new citizen science project, Insect Investigators, led by the South Australian Museum. The project, which launched in September 2021, will connect regional and remote school students with researchers to document their local insect biodiversity and discover new insects in their area. KICE already has already had a strong connection to the insect world thanks to some renowned entomologist on the Island. See: Kangaroo Island insects featured in new KICE school mural KICE cass chooses name for new species of trapdoor spider Participating schools are required to set up a malaise trap, a tent-like structure that catches flying insects, and monitor their findings for a four-week period commencing March 1, 2022. The specimens will be sorted, DNA barcoded and sent to expert scientists who will identify and research the insects to help build on the knowledge of Australia's insect species. Dr Erinn Fagan- Jeffries, project manager, honorary researcher at the South Australian Museum and Postdoctoral Fellow with The University of Adelaide, said she has been overwhelmed by the level of interest from schools wanting to participate in the inaugural year of Insect Investigators. "We are so excited by the demand for this project, with nearly 200 schools applying for the 50 places," she said. "It is great to see that the successful schools are well dispersed across the three states, including Mornington Island in Queensland, the central desert region of South Australia, and the Kimberly region in Western Australia." Over the next few weeks, Insect Investigator team members will be running workshops with the school students to inspire them to become junior entomologists for the year and help them prepare to set-up their insect trap in early March. "We can't wait to work with students to survey the insects at their school, and maybe even find some new species," Dr Fagan-Jeffries said. "Even if your school is not receiving a Malaise trap this time around, there are still plenty of ways to document insects in your area," she added. "Teachers can assist students to find insects and upload images of them to iNaturalist, an online citizen science portal with an engaged community of people who will help to identify the insects in the images." Updates and findings from the Malaise traps will be regularly posted on the Insect Investigators website. A wide range of resources are also available on the website to help teachers bring insect biodiversity into the classroom. Insect Investigators received grant funding from the Australian Government, led by the South Australian Museum and involves 17 partner organisations.

Kangaroo Island Community Education students join citizen science project, 'Insect Investigators'