The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) Bruce Billson is set to visit Kangaroo Island next week (February 20-21) to meet with bushfire-impacted small businesses. Mr Billson says he is keen to speak with small business owners that have been impacted by bushfires at two feedback sessions to be held on Sunday, 6pm to 7pm at Parndana Sports Club (Playford Hwy, Parndana) and then Monday, 7.30am to 8.30am at Ozone Restaurant (67 Chapman Terrace, Kingscote) inside Aurora Ozone Hotel. "We want to hear from small and family business owners who have lived experience of a natural disaster such as bushfires and have ideas about how best the government can support them to prepare and remain resilient in the case of an unavoidable event," Mr Billson says. "What we learn from small businesses in these sessions, will help inform the work on our current Small Business Natural Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Inquiry, including recommendations to improve education and engagement programs to best target and assist small businesses in preparing for natural disasters. "I encourage Kangaroo Island small and family business owners to take part in these important discussions." Small business operators who are unable to make a feedback session can contribute their insights here or complete an online survey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/85ab5347-3843-4a2f-832a-47cffd9656ff.jpg/r0_67_480_338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island bushfire-hit small businesses invited to meet with ombudsman