news, local-news,

State Emergency Service volunteers who served on Kangaroo Island during the 2019-20 bushfires received their National Emergency Medal this month. The SES members, and also CFS volunteers, received their "Bushfires 2019-20" clasp from Governor General David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) at a ceremony at the Kingscote Music Auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 13. The CFS and SES contributed significantly around the clock for a sustained period of time to protect life and property on the island. This ceremony was fitting recognition of their selfless service to the community is being acknowledged by Canberra by way of the National Emergency Medal. KI SES members to receive the clasp were Mark Booker with five deployments of five-days service, Bevan Garmeister also with five deployments and Aaron Wilksch with three deployments. Adelaide SES members awarded were Nick Askew from Eastern Suburbs, Kerren Morris-Black from South Coast and Andrew Sullivan from Campbelltown, all with four deployments, as well as Ross Johnston from Prospect with three deployments. Also attending from the SES were district officer CJ Shaw and South Region commander Leanne Schmidt. For the duration of the Kangaroo Island and Cudlee Creek bushfire emergencies, SA SES volunteers provided integral support to the SA Country Fire Service in a variety of roles including; SES commanders were involved in the coordination of SES resources to support the fire emergency, working in the SA Country Fire Service Incident Management Team and coordinating the deployment and mobilisation of volunteers to support SA Country Fire Service to control the fire emergency. SES volunteer peer support officers are highly trained and committed volunteers, who perform psychological and mental health first aid, and can administer immediate emotional support to any emergency services personnel and members of the public. This role is critical to ensure the psychological wellbeing of frontline emergency services volunteers and staff in a stressful environment. "SA State Emergency Service volunteers demonstrated sustained commitment in direct response to the Kangaroo Island and Cudlee Creek bushfire emergencies," it was stated at the ceremony. "Their commitment to assisting the SA Country Fire Service and the other emergency service organisations is a credit to their professionalism, courage and skill - and we acknowledge them today with the award of the National Emergency Medal." The South Australia State Emergency Service is a community-based volunteer organisation established to provide an emergency response service across the state. SES volunteer units are particularly active in responding to floods, storms, road accidents, land searches, rescues and supporting other emergency service organisations. SES is comprised of approximately 1,650 volunteers spread across 73 units in the state and responds to around 10,000 tasks and requests for assistance each year. These tasks primarily involve responding to floods, storms, road accidents and emergencies requiring both general rescue and technical rescue services (vertical, confined space, marine search and rescue, swiftwater and road crash rescue). SES also plays a pivotal role in assisting other emergency service response agencies, including SA Country Fire Service, SA Police and SA Ambulance Service. SES also provides targeted community education programs to improve community resilience to flooding, storms and extreme heat and supports Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) associations in state marine search and rescue efforts. SES provides incident management support to the SA Health State Control Centre for COVID-19 response along with significant operational support to South Australia Police (SAPOL) with border controls, quarantine compliance checks and assisting with Operation NOMAD patrols during high-risk periods.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/92c6ce42-85a8-4258-97c9-05053876a4bd.JPG/r0_137_2700_1663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg