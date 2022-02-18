news, local-news, Mighty Craft, brewing, distillery, news, Kangaroo Island Spirits, Kangaroo Island

Local tradespeople were among the guests who attended the official opening of the new-look Kangaroo Island Spirits. South Australia premier Steven Marshall and Mighty Craft managing director Mark Haysman cut the ribbon officially open the new world-class production facility and cellar door on Friday, Feb. 18. Both the premier and company director paid tribute to Jon and Sarah Lark who founded the "gin factory" all those years ago. Mr Marshall said it was exciting to have Mighty Craft on Kangaroo Island, with their ambitious plans and significant backing. "It's a great opportunity and a fantastic story for KI and a perfect fit for the Island," he said. This $3.5 million investment - with a $500,000 grant from the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) $20 million Tourism Development Fund - is the perfect showcase for the award-winning spirits producer, owned by Mighty Craft. The project, designed in collaboration with SA-based architecture firm Studio S2 Architects and set within beautifully landscaped gardens with native botanicals. The new distillery includes the installation of a 1800-litre, steam-driven gin still that will see the Kangaroo Island site producing up to 3000 litres of gin a week, as well as a 4500 litres whisky still. The whisky still is set to arrive from Tasmania next month. This will allow 1200 litres of the spirit to be produced each week, making Kangaroo Island Spirits the largest whisky distillery in South Australia. Mr Haysman said the new facility and cellar door at Kangaroo Island Spirits heralds a new chapter in the distillery's 16-year history and will attract tourists and business opportunities to Kangaroo Island. "With the addition of a range of exciting and immersive tasting experiences and a new Spirits Academy on the Island, our vision is to attract additional visitors, be involved in a wider a range of events, create new jobs for locals and increase our capacity for innovation and excellence," he said. "Thanks to the support of the SA Government, Kangaroo Island Distillery is now poised to become one of Australia's most iconic experiential distilleries, attracting global attention and visitation, and contributing to the broader economy." Kangaroo Island mayor Michael Pengilly said the new distillery and cellar door was "an investment of confidence in KI's future and a much-visited, must-see destination in the Cygnet River zone". SATC chief executive Rodney Harrex said the opening of Kangaroo Island Spirits' production facility and cellar door provided an outstanding opportunity for Kangaroo Island. "Kangaroo Island is a premium tourism destination in South Australia, and we are delighted to have supported this project of Mighty Craft and Kangaroo Island Spirits," Mr Harrex said. "It's an exciting time for tourism on the island and with international tourism restarting from as early as next week, the timing of this launch couldn't be better." With its sights firmly set on taking Kangaroo Island Spirits' uniquely Australian, hand-crafted products to the world, the brand and packaging has also been overhauled giving it a new look and feel. "With the addition of 'Est 2006', a nod to its position as Australia's first dedicated gin distillery, the bottles' unique designs highlight the island botanicals that are handpicked by the distilling team and at the forefront of the flavour profile of each spirit," Mr Haysman said. The new bottles can be found in leading bottles shops, restaurants, and bars, and via Kangaroo Island Spirits' website from March 2022. Mighty Craft's new Spirits Academy at Emu Bay on Kangaroo Island is set to become a centre of learning, innovation, and excellence for Australian distilling talent. Overseen by Mighty Craft's group distiller George Campbell, the Spirits Academy has been designed as an industry-leading resource and will be used to induct new distilling staff and enhance their technical distilling expertise. Kangaroo Island Spirits' exciting and immersive tasting experiences kick off on April 1 and include a premium gin tasting flight, a blend-your-own-gin experience led by a member of the Kangaroo Island Spirits team, and a cocktail masterclass where guests will make drinks using Kangaroo Island Spirits' award-winning gins, vodkas, and liqueurs. Kangaroo Island Spirits is one of Australia's most consistently awarded gin brands and receives numerous local, national, and international accolades each year. KIS Wild Gin and O'Gin rated highly at the 2021 International Spirits Competition winning Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer Choice Awards. KIS Whisky Barrel Aged Gin won gold at prestigious 2021 Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition while a 'Best in Category' trophy was awarded to KIS Old Tom Gin in the 2021 Australian Gin Distilling Awards. It was also a gold medal winner in Tasting Australia's 2021 Spirit Awards. Mighty Craft (MCL) is an ASX-listed company that leads the industry in supporting and growing independent craft brewery and distillery businesses, backing talented makers with a big vision. Its focus is on allowing founders to play to their strengths while the Mighty Craft team of industry experts supports by filling in any missing gaps constraining growth and profitability. Ultimately, Mighty Craft backs founders to succeed and loves being part of the journey and collaborates to create a stronger craft community. www.mightycraft.com.au Kangaroo Island Spirits was the first dedicated gin distillery in Australia, founded in a shed by Jon and Sarah Lark in 2004 and acquired by Mighty Craft in 2020. Since then, the distillery has built a reputation as one of Australia's best gin distillers and has won numerous awards at the best competitions in the world including the International Wine and Spirits Competition in London and the SIP Awards in California. With a new world-class production facility, cellar door and Spirits Academy for excellence, innovation and training, Kangaroo Island Spirits has its sights set on becoming one of the largest distilleries in the country, distributing its hand-crafted spirits, made from unique Kangaroo Island botanicals to the world. www.kispirits.com.au

