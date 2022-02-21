Kingscote hosts Western Districts for post-races cricket | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport,

With cricket being played on the Sunday due to the Kangaroo Island Races on Saturday, there were a few players looking a bit dusty but nonetheless keen for a match. Western Districts won the toss and chose to bat. Kingscote were bowling well, with Western Districts not able to score freely and wickets falling regularly. At drinks, Western Districts were 4/74 after 23 overs. After drinks, Rick Morris and Tim Larcombe resumed for Western Districts and started to up the run rate. Upon the fall of Tim Larcombe's wicket, Dan Rowsell came to the crease and displayed some big hitting. After 45 overs, Western Districts finished their innings on 9/180. Top run scorers were Tim Larcombe 34, Dan Rowsell 28 and Rick Morris 26. Multiple takers for Kingscote were Shak Fernando 3/35, Xavier Wadsworth 2/30 and Tyler Richardson 2/54. Kingscote didn't get off to the start they were hoping for, losing a couple of early wickets before steadying at making it to 4/69 at drinks. In a similar position as Western Districts at the same point in the innings, Kingscote were looking for their batters to up the run rate to get the win. Unfortunately Kingscote's lower batting order didn't have the same fire power and kept losing regular wickets in their run chase. Western Districts bowled out Kingscote for 103 in the 35th over. Top run scorers were Shak Fernando 27, Ashley Richardson 23 and Anthony Anderson 12. The multiple wicket takers for Western Districts were Henry Hammat 3/20, Corey Hammat 3/17 and Rick Morris 2/16. Juniors: Kingscote won the toss and elected to bat. Kingscote got off to a good start from their openers, however when Tyler Richardson retired on 20 with the score on 40 the runs slowed & 3 quick wickets fell. The score was 3/50 after 16 overs at the halfway mark. Kingscote kept the runs ticking over and Western Districts continued to take wickets. Kingscote finished on 7/121 from their 33 overs. Top run scorers for KIngscote Tyler Richardson 23, Brady Christophers 22 & Seb Wadsworth 15. The multiple wickets takers for Western Districts were Aiden Buck 2/9, Callen Fogden 2/6 and Jack Laverty 2/5 The same as Kingscote, Western Districts opening batters got off to a good start and Kingscote took the first wicket with the score on 40. Western Districts score was 1/57 after 16 overs. With Western Districts looking for their second win for the season, they were determined not to give away their wickets, until Hunter Hurst took the ball and took three wickets. It all came down to the last over, with Western Districts needing eight runs for an upset win. Kingscote held firm and conceded six runs to win by one run in a close match. Top run scorers for Western Districts were Oscar Morgan 25, Aiden Buck 20 and Blaize Whale 15. The only multiple wicket taker for Kingscote was Hunter Hurst 3/8. - Ahkeepmateef Inajarbesidedabed

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/9fbdd026-ba8c-4c5c-ba8e-11bc711fa414.JPG/r0_107_2700_1633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kingscote hosts Western Districts for post-races cricket | PHOTOS