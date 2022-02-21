Changes to KI COVID testing clinic hours of operation

coronavirus,

Kangaroo Island residents will still be able to receive free COVID-19 PCR test and RAT kits, but on fewer days due to a significant decrease in demand. The number of known active cases on the SA Health COVID heat map of of Monday, Feb. 21 has fallen to four, with 168 confirmed positive cases on KI since the pandemic outbreak. SA Health says the COVID testing clinic at the Island Motel in Kingscote will revert to original operating days of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 12.30pm. The above change will take effect from Monday, February 21. The COVID-19 testing clinic also operates as a rapid antigen test (RAT) collection point, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8.30am and 9:30am. Currently, if you are a close contact and have no COVID-19 symptoms, you can access Rapid Antigen Tests to complete your required tests, SA Health says. For more info, and to register for your free RAT kit, please visit: https://bit.ly/3gXSaF7 If you require urgent medical attention due to your COVID symptoms, please present to the hospital at 3 Esplanade, Kingscote.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/80c977cb-544a-4b67-b348-ed81a384e292.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg