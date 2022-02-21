sport, local-sport,

For the second time in three weeks, it was a Wonks showdown in the KI Tennis Association. Both Western Districts White and Black teams were struggling to get a full compliment of players, yet both teams came up with probably their strongest teams for the season! The top double of Tye Boyle and Sam Short against Josh Graham and Ben Riggs was a one-sided affair, with the WD Black pair winning both sets 6-1. And Tye showed the benefits of actually getting a first serve in. The experienced duo of Daryl Weatherspoon and Greg Downing wound the clock back, winning their first set against Alex Laver and Jordan Ackland 6-0 in world record time. When the younger, fitter and better looking pair were up 3-0 5 minutes later, it had the pundits searching through the record books to see if there had ever been a 6-0 0-6 result. It wasn't to be though, as the White duo got on the board. As the set stretched out, the crowd were worried that the defib unit would get a workout, but luckily for all it wasn't. The Downing sisters Tracy and Lauren won both of their sets against the Black pair of Darren Morris and Maree Gifford. While the strapping duo of Robbo Robson and Lucas Boyle, probably the second best cricket/tennis player in Australia behind Ash Barty, won both of theirs against Olivia Downing and Verity Carey. A five-set-to-three lead for Western Districts Black going into the reverse doubles. Then, the momentum swung. WD White won the top three reverse double, with special mention to Josh's serving. One ace and an estimated 11 double faults across the set had everyone guessing what was coming down! With one set remaining, it was winner take all, with White ahead six sets to five, but behind on games. Maree and Lucas against Lauren and Verity. Lucas stepped up, showing that he is the best tennis player in both his family and relationship, carrying Maree to a 6-1 victory, in the process winning the night for WD Black and moving them above WD White into second position on the ladder with one minor round game remaining until finals. Western Districts White 6 sets 51 games lost to Western Districts Black 6 sets 55 games Doubles: Josh Graham/Ben Riggs l Tye Boyle/Sam Short 1-6 1-6 Daryl Weatherspoon/Gregory Downing vs Alex Laver/Jordan Ackland 6-0 6-7 Tracy Downing/Lauren Downing d Darren Morris/Maree Gifford 7-5 6-2 Olivia Downing/Verity Carey l Adam Robson/Lucas Boyle 4-6 0-6 Reverse Doubles: J Graham/D Weatherspoon d T Boyle/A Laver 7-5 B Riggs/G Downing d S Short/J Ackland 6-2 T Downing/O Downing d D Morris/A Robson 6-2 L Downing/V Carey l M Gifford/L Boyle 1-6

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/70d8bffa-2a66-4a33-983c-e44b9dc20a66.jpg/r0_32_1800_1049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Another Western Districts showdown for Kangaroo Island Tennis Association