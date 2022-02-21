Yumbah takes next step to Smith Bay masterplan

news, local-news, yumbah, aqauaculture, kangaroo island

COX Architecture has been selected to develop a masterplan for Yumbah Aquaculture's expansion at Smith Bay on Kangaroo Island. The masterplan has two key focus areas, beginning with a goal to increase on-shore abalone production from the current 160 tonnes to a potential 600 tonnes a year over a staged development period. See: Yumbah's big plans for historic Moonta Park property The company will also seek to incorporate an aqua-tourism venture to showcase the Yumbah product, as well as options for accommodation for tourists, staff and researchers, and aquaculture education and research and development facilities. Yumbah head of supply chain and optimisation, David Connell said Yumbah had made clear its commitment to a sustainable future on Kangaroo Island. "We like COX for a lot of reasons, not least for their involvement in some of South Australia's most prominent projects including the National Wine Centre, and the redevelopment of Adelaide Oval and Her Majesty's Theatre," he said. "The Smith Bay Masterplan sets us up for the long-term, exploring growth in our core business of abalone farming, plus opening up new opportunities for business, skills and jobs on KI in keeping with what's right for our Island community." COX Architecture director Zoe King said the plan would draw inspiration from the Smith Bay location to deliver a place unique to Kangaroo Island. "We are passionate about developing a plan which embraces and celebrates the local setting, all the while ensuring we maintain a low footprint," Ms King said. "Drawing on the expertise from our group, we hope to create a truly unique facility on Kangaroo Island that champions sustainability." Yumbah will host COX Architecture for a site visit at its Kangaroo Island abalone farm in early March to build a connection with the site and begin the process of designing the Smith Bay masterplan. COX Architecture director Adam Hannon said this step was critical to a successful outcome. "We're eager to visit the Smith Bay site to begin the initial phase of planning," he said. "It's important for us to get on the ground and develop an understanding of the land and values of the Kangaroo Island community."

Yumbah takes next step to Smith Bay masterplan