Kangaroo Island CFS volunteers receive National Emergency Medals

Some of the Country Fire Service volunteers from Kangaroo Island who served during the 2019-20 bushfires received their National Emergency Medal this month. The CFS volunteers, and also SES members, received their "Bushfires 2019-20" clasp from Governor General David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) at a ceremony at the Kingscote Music Auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 13. About 40 CFS volunteers out of the 122 eligible members on Kangaroo Island received their clasps at the ceremony. A CFS spokesperson said the service was waiting for the remainder of the medals to be inscribed and delivered, then a public ceremony would be held for the remaining members to be presented their medals. Also speaking at Sunday's ceremony was deputy chief officer Georgie Cornish, who paid tribute to fallen volunteer Louise Hincks. She said the loss had been felt by the entire CFS family and it was a reminder of the importance but also the danger of the work done by volunteers on fire grounds. She listed the three deaths, 196 properties and countless livestock lost in the 2019-20 fires, but that the losses could have been significantly greater had it not been for the courageous participation by the CFS volunteers. Lessons learned from those fires had already been out in place for the KI complex of fires only one year later, and the Island was now well-respected for its firefighting abilities, she said. South Australian CFS personnel deployed to fires in Queensland, New South Wales, and some fires in South Australia will be eligible for the NEM if they served in these locations during the prescribed dates and for the minimum required service of five days. These five days do not have to be continuous. An internal CFS review into the command of the Kangaroo Island fires in December 2019 and January 2020 was still under investigation, the CFS spokesperson said. "The CFS does not comment on investigations involving its members. It should be remembered that suspension is a normal precautionary action which does not presume guilt or otherwise. "Suspended members are subjected to normal and prescribed disciplinary processes and so, in accordance with those processes and the principles of natural justice, we cannot comment further at this time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/e1a8696f-7d31-4979-8065-b7e9ce55a019.jpg/r0_24_1200_702_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg