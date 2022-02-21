Capacity crowd enjoys 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival

news, local-news,

The 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival enjoyed a capacity crowd of 2500 on Saturday, Feb. 19. Kangaroo Island Racing Club president Mark Turner said the weather was perfect and the atmosphere was great for the KI Cup, the biggest annual event on the Island. "It was a sensational day of racing and everyone had a great time," Mr Turner said. "The Long Lunch and all the trackside private marquees were all very successful." Thursday was a disappointing day after the track was deemed unfit for racing, but the local committee worked hard to rectify the situation, he said. The head steward of SA Racing and the head curator from the Morphettville Racecourse came over on Friday morning and after an inspection, the track was deemed good for racing. A highlight on Saturday was local KI born-and-bred jockey Justin Huxtable winning the KI Cup on Splash Some Cash, trained by David Page. The Friday 'Between Races' luncheon at major sponsor Dudley Wines was a raging success with great food and wine taking the trainers and punters minds off the previous day's race day cancellation. The cocktail party organised by the Ozone Hotel also added to the weekend of celebration and enjoyment. Mr Turner thanked the committee, all the volunteers and track manager Mick Zander for doing a great job in the lead up to and on the carnival weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/75d23eed-8506-4390-ae8d-879b8ca16f5a.jpg/r8_21_3181_1814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg