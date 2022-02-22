news, local-news,

UPDATE: Missing man, Ken Fletcher, has been found on Kangaroo Island. Police thank the public and local CFS and SES volunteers for their assistance in this matter. Police are seeking the assistance of the public to help locate missing man, Ken Fletcher. Ken Fletcher, 79, from NSW, is holidaying on Kangaroo Island and was last seen at a Penneshaw address about 6.30pm last night, Monday, Feb. 21. Police and his family are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition. Ken Fletcher is about 157 cm tall, large build, with thinning grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a navy parka and jeans. Anyone who spots Ken Fletcher or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.

Police locate missing man Ken Fletcher, last seen at Penneshaw