Police are seeking the assistance of the public to help locate missing man, Ken Fletcher. Ken Fletcher, 79, from NSW, is holidaying on Kangaroo Island and was last seen at a Penneshaw address about 6.30pm last night, Monday, Feb. 21. Police and his family are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition. Ken Fletcher is about 157 cm tall, large build, with thinning grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a navy parka and jeans. Anyone who spots Ken Fletcher or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.