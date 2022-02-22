news, local-news,

Major Crash officers are investigating a fatal crash on Kangaroo Island this morning. Just after 9.30am on Tuesday, Feb. 22, police responded to reports of a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of Hog Bay and Davies roads at Pelican Lagoon. Sadly the driver of the car a 42-year-old woman from Kangaroo Island died at the scene. The truck driver was not physically injured. Hog Bay Road was closed for several hours but has since been re-opened. This death is the ninth life lost on SA roads compared to 14 at the same time last year. Hog Bay Road was closed between Ratcliff Track and Island Beach Road for most of the day. Later in the afternoon, traffic was redirected onto an adjacent property allowing a one-way flow as investigations continued. Earlier in the day, Hog Bay Road was closed, and with no diversions, all vehicles are being turned back to Kingscote and Penneshaw.

