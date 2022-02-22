Mobile Service Centre 'Desert Rose' to Kangaroo Island
Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre "Desert Rose" is again visiting Kangaroo Island to offer locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services.
Desert Rose is a 20-tonne truck operated by staff from Services Australia, providing rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support.
Desert Rose will visit:
Kingscote on Tuesday and Wednesday March 1-2 near the Playground, Kingscote Terrace; and then Penneshaw on Thursday, March 3 near the IGA supermarket.
Staff on board this trip can help with:
- Centrelink claims
- Medicare registrations
- accessing online services
Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available.
All services will be offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
For more information, go to servicesaustralia.gov.au/mobileoffice
Comments
Discuss "Mobile Service Centre 'Desert Rose' to Kangaroo Island"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.