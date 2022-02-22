Mobile Service Centre 'Desert Rose' to Kangaroo Island

news, local-news,

Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre "Desert Rose" is again visiting Kangaroo Island to offer locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services. Desert Rose is a 20-tonne truck operated by staff from Services Australia, providing rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support. Desert Rose will visit: Kingscote on Tuesday and Wednesday March 1-2 near the Playground, Kingscote Terrace; and then Penneshaw on Thursday, March 3 near the IGA supermarket. Staff on board this trip can help with: Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available. All services will be offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place. For more information, go to servicesaustralia.gov.au/mobileoffice

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/3e865bc1-1f88-41cb-a5a4-b03dfa10faec.jpg/r130_0_1266_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg