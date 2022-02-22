news, local-news,

The Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival is back and is set to entertain audiences! Head to The Shearing Shed, Eleanor Downs on Saturday, March 26 to experience some of the best acts the Fringe has to offer. Featuring an epic festival line up for the whole family, with an array of theatre, circus, music, magic and side splitting comedy. There will be something for everyone with spectacular performances, roaming artists, a bigger and better Kids Corner and a selection of delicious outdoor food and bar options to tantalise your tastebuds. The festival line-up includes theatre by Betong and Buddies, magician Tom Weil, acrobat Hannah Cryle, comedian Kel Balnaves, and tunes by band The South Season. The Kids Corner will also offer fun kids workshops, facepainting, games, activities and entertainment for the whole family. So don't miss out, grab your tickets and join us at The Shearing Shed, Eleanor Downs for another Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival. Be quick as last year was a sell out! Gates open 3:30pm for 4pm start and close 11pm. Full Price: $60.00 Concession: $50.00 Child: $20.00 Family: $140.00 Tickets from https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/kangaroo-island-fringe-festival-af2022 Check out more at www.eleanordowns.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/12443cf9-a5ac-4b62-96e6-e5938138e6a4.jpg/r0_53_1024_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island Fringe Festival at Eleanor Downs is back