With the 2022 state election fast approaching, South Australians will have a strong say on the state's future come March 19. This week we asked the candidates contesting the electorate of Mawson about health issues, especially as regional staff shortages continue to affect towns and rural areas. We asked: Health is Labor's number one priority heading into next month's election. We will scrap Steven Marshall's $662 million city basketball stadium and pump that money into health including more than $100 million specifically for country health. We have committed $10 million to upgrade the Kangaroo Island hospital and $6.1 million to boost ambulance coverage on the Fleurieu Peninsula with 24 additional paramedics. We will boost health and ambulance care in country South Australia which includes adding an additional two 24/7 emergency ambulance crews on the Fleurieu Peninsula to reduce delays and to help fix record ramping in SA. An elected Malinauskas Labor Government will; As well as providing money for infrastructure upgrades at the hospital we are also aware of a shortage of doctors on the island including those who can perform obstetrics. I will continue to advocate for a system that means local families can still have their babies on Kangaroo Island. I'll also press the federal government to provide money to upgrade aged care on the island because it is a federal responsibility. The island desperately needs a massive injection of money into aged care. Older residents of Kangaroo Island deserve the highest possible standard of living and whoever wins the upcoming federal election needs to step up. I have already written to Labor's Shadow Health and Ageing Minister, Mark Butler, calling for a $10 to $2million commitment ahead of the federal election. The Animal Justice Party believes in affordable healthcare and I will work with the government of the day to ensure that the needs of the community are met, including support for the extension to the KI hospital. If the pandemic has taught us anything, investment in health care and aged care needs to be a priority at all levels of government. While aged care remains a federal responsibility, as your state member, I would ensure that affordable, accessible and fit-for-purpose care can be provided to residents in Kingscote. As a young bloke, I am very aware of the impacts of mental health within the community. The Animal Justice Party believes that animals can play a huge part in people's mental health, with pets proven to be crucial to wellbeing. When elected to the Upper House , our lead candidate, Louise Pfeiffer, will introduce a bill to ensure that people on lower incomes can access subsidised vet care. This would be the first policy of its kind in Australia! To ensure sufficient doctors, nurses and aged care staff are working in the regions, I am in favour of offering incentives to meet the medical needs of the community. If governments can provide millions of dollars to Harvey Norman, then surely we should be able to adequately fund healthcare to those of us not living in the cities! The Greens will raise $6.9 billion over the next four years by making big banks, developers and mining corporations pay their fair share in state-based taxes. This means we will be able to properly fund healthcare in our State, recruit and pay more health practitioners, and invest in the health of our community by supporting projects such as the planned expansion of the KI Hospital and aged care facilities in Kingscote. We want to work together with workers, unions, and SA Health to bring qualified health professionals back into the workforce by offering better conditions, hours, culture and pay. It is no less than what all health workers in our State deserve. The Greens would also work on retention strategies and address the concerns that have been raised by health practitioners, and invest in the training and retention of more health professionals. The Greens want to significantly increase funding for public mental-health services, including public hospital inpatient services, community-based outpatient and outreach services, and case managers, especially for patients with acute and pervasive mental-health conditions, including distinctive separate pathways for mental health patients to access emergency care where possible. This would also ensure that people receive timely and appropriate care. We need to ensure that all health services and specialist services in our region are as accessible as possible - and can be delivered in a timely way. Mental health services are a key component, encompassing preventative services and recovery. This requires fully qualified psychologists and psychiatrists, as well as other professional service providers. Attracting and retaining rural doctors and health professionals to regions is of critical importance, especially to Kangaroo Island. Recent federal initiatives under the Stronger Rural Health Strategy, including the Bonded Medical Program and Workforce Incentive Program, will complement the SA Rural Health Workforce Strategy. I will actively advocate for these services; for policies and programs to recruit and retain regional health professionals and the delivery of the KI Health Advisory Council's master plan. Working as a rural GP or health professional needs to be an attractive option which is well promoted. The Marshall Liberal Government is investing a record $7.4 billion in health in 2021/22 - including to recover capacity lost under the previous government's unpopular Transforming Health strategy. The land next to the Kingscote Hospital has been purchased. The Repat Hospital has been reopened and upgraded, the Flinders Medical Centre emergency department expansion completed and there has been reinvestment in Noarlunga Hospital. Across SA about 1,500 additional workers have been added to the health sector. I'll work with the federal government, which is responsible for aged care, to ensure ongoing local improvements in the care of this important group in our community. Next week we ask the candidates about education and employment on Kangaroo Island and how they will tackle the important issues for rural and regional families.

