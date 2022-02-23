news, local-news, hooded plovers, kangaroo island, nature, wildlife, birds, bird watching

Hooded plovers this breeding season had a "terrible time" on Hog Bay beach at Penneshaw on Kangaroo Island. Resident Les Montanjees every year keeps an eye on the nesting birds and also the human activity having negative impacts, mainly dogs running loose on the popular beach. He is urging dog owners to do the right thing and to keep dogs on leash or under control, and also calling on the council to enforce the regulations. Hooded plovers are listed as "vulnerable" in South Australia but are critically endangered in NSW. He said this summer, the hoodies at Hog Bay had two failed attempts with five chicks lost and one egg didn't hatch. At the third attempt, they lost two out of three chicks. So only one chick survived out of eight. "We had masses and masses of tourists and there were dogs rampaging all over the beach," Mr Montanjees said. "I just managed to catch one before it grabbed the last chick. "Elsewhere on the Island it's been a pretty successful season. Hog Bay, statistically, is the worst by far for dog intrusion, which is why the council is having another look at the by law." BirdLife Australia meanwhile is working on new signage for shorebird-breeding beaches on Kangaroo Island. Stay tuned for that article. Mr Montanjees meanwhile wrote a letter to the editor this week, elaborating on the council by-laws meant to limit the impacts of dogs on breeding shorebirds. "Since the 2017 law was enacted there has been an amendment that allows dog owners the option of letting their dog roam freely on the beach off leash, which has given rise to numerous unpleasant and dangerous incidents," he wrote. The relevant sections of the amendment can be read at: https://www.kangarooisland.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0029/345827/DogByLaw_DesignatedAreas.pdf The relevant clauses are as follows: That Council: 2. Resolves that all fenced public parkland reserves; fenced/unfenced children's playground areas and all designated Council Campgrounds are to be designated on leash areas, in the interests of maintaining a high degree of safety for users of such public spaces, established for the purpose of Part 4 Clause 10, of the Kangaroo Island Council Dogs By-Law No. 5 of 2017, effective from the date that commences operation. 4. Acknowledges that in all other circumstances a person responsible for a dog, shall maintain that dog under effective control, being either (a) maintained on a leash appropriate for controlling the dog, or (b) under effective control of voice commands and maintained always within proximity that the dog hears and responds to command effectively. "Clearly there are safety and enforcement problems in both clauses," Mr Montanjees said.

