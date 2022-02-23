news, local-news, science, dolphin, marine mammal, kangaroo island

A dead dolphin that washed up at Island Beach and later American River has been buried with local citizen scientists attempting to identify the individual. Phyll Bartram from Kangaroo Island/Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch said a cause of death may not be able to determined with injuries, possibly a shark bite, happening either before or after death. The dolphin first washed up at Island Beach on Thursday morning, Feb. 17, being photographed by resident Branka Gregor. By the next morning, it had disappeared after the high tide, subsequently washing up at the oyster sheds at American River. "Anthony Maguire from National Parks alerted us and is going to send through images of the dorsal fin in the next couple of days," Mrs Bartram said. "He considered it was likely shark bite which given the damage is quite possible from what we have seen. That may have happened after it was deceased, so effectively we can't be sure what killed it. "It washed up by the oyster sheds at American River from where Parks retrieved it with the help from the KI Shellfish staff and it has been taken to Murray's Lagoon for burial." "South Australian Museum has the information provided by Anthony. After seeing the photos we may have more information." The American River Community page on Facebook had the following post by Jo Terrell: "Big shout out to one of those 'Oyster Farm boys', Oscar Garner who helped National Parks remove the dead dolphin from the foreshore this morning using the Oyster Farm Forklift," Jo posted. "It was his day off but he still jumped in to help out his community and didn't even complain when he had to scrub dolphin goo off of the forklift. Usually these good deeds go unspoken but perhaps now it's time to start advertising them! Cheers Oscar."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/021eb165-044e-4725-a1fb-28c297ccdf18.jpg/r0_801_1536_1669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg