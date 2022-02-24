news, local-news, boating, shipping, marine, kangaroo island, news, construction

Kingscote residents in the past week no doubt would have heard dozens of new piles being driven to hold up the town's main jetty. The jetty is about to get a major facelift with the removal of the ferry ramp structure, while the "bus stop" shaped shelter will remain. The Department for Infrastructure and Transport and its contactor Maritime Constructions are undertaking upgrades and refurbishments to the Kingscote main jetty and nearby Fisherman's Wharf and Screw Pile jetties at Kingscote. The scope of the project includes: A Department for Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson said the works, that commenced November 2021, are progressing well on the Kingscote jetty upgrade and are on track for completion late 2022. "More than 100 piles are being driven as part of the upgrade with around two thirds completed to date. Piling works are expected to be completed in March 2022," the spokesperson said. "The majority of timber decking removal works on the existing jetty structure have also been completed. This upgrade also includes the refurbishment of the nearby Fisherman's Wharf and Screw Pile jetties and will ensure safe and reliable infrastructure for the local community and tourists for decades to come." The majority of works are being undertaken between 7am and 5pm, and efforts are be made to minimise impacts to the community. To safely facilitate these works, the department says construction will be undertaken progressively on the various structures in the area. This has enabled continued safe access to the ocean for recreational fishers. The main jetty has been closed intermittently with signage in place to provide advance notice to jetty users. Some temporary pedestrian detours will remain place around the works site and pedestrians are advised to follow directional signage. The Hope Cottage Museum and the Advance Kingscote Progress Association have secured some of the historic timber to preserve it for posterity's sake. The Kingscote jetty was officially opened in 1910 and served coastal steamers that delivered goods and provided passenger service. This included legendary Karatta from 1907 to 1961, as well as others ships such as the Pardnana and Kopoola, that delivered large items including bulldozers for the Soldier Settler scheme in the 1950s. By the early 1960s, Kangaroo Island Island and Kingscote was served by the roll-on, roll-off MV Troubridge ferry, necessitating the construction of the large steel ramp structure. The department says the Kingscote main jetty project forms part of the state government's $20 million commitment to upgrade jetties, boat ramps and boating facilities across the State. These essential works will ensure the long-term structural integrity of the jetties and deliver a safe and reliable amenity for the local community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/cc760f95-1f3d-4739-8f77-3241c238ba37.jpg/r11_0_6337_3574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg