Golf course, beach birds and fires: Letters to the editor, Feb. 24

comment,

Golf courses are closing down across the US as younger generations lose interest in the game. So why are we building a golf course over pristine coastal habitat at Pennington Bay? This development is trying to ride off an American corporate style trend that existed 30 years ago. Rich interstaters and international tourists want eco-friendly and sustainable experiences, something KI is naturally endowed with, so how about shifting the focus away from a Wall Street, Trump-style golf course that was suited for the 80s. Don't spoil what we have, I truly hope it's not too late to stop this development for the Island's sake, not to mention the developers who will lose a lot of money on a very misguided plan. Islanders keep up the good fight, people across SA and Australia keep seeing KI as a place ripe for development, it's you that have kept this island beautiful and unique by blocking developments such as these. Ironically this is why international tourists will keep coming back, one of the rare places in the world we can still appreciate an environment for what it is, you continue to be the protectors of this island which ultimately maintains KI as a major income earner for the state by pushing back development. Something non-islanders, particularly a very overzealous state premier, don't seem to understand. In Council Matters (The Islander, February 17) there was a notice inviting submissions relating to Dogs By-Law 5 on "the option that all dogs on Penneshaw Beach are required to be maintained on a leash appropriate for controlling the dog." Unfortunately the link given for examining the current By-Law was incorrect. Since the 2017 law was enacted there has been an amendment that allows dog owners the option of letting their dog roam freely on the beach off leash, which has given rise to numerous unpleasant and dangerous incidents. The relevant sections of the amendment state: That Council: 2. Resolves that all fenced public parkland reserves; fenced/unfenced children's playground areas and all designated Council Campgrounds are to be designated on leash areas, in the interests of maintaining a high degree of safety for users of such public spaces, established for the purpose of Part 4 Clause 10, of the Kangaroo Island Council Dogs By-Law No. 5 of 2017,effective from the date that commences operation. 4. Acknowledges that in all other circumstances a person responsible for a dog, shall maintain that dog under effective control, being either (a) maintained on a leash appropriate for controlling the dog, or (b) under effective control of voice commands and maintained always within proximity that the dog hears and responds to command effectively. Clearly there are safety and enforcement problems in both clauses. Please have your say and BTW, I love dogs! I was astonished to read last week that the chief officer of Country Fire Service (CFS) South Australia was seeking a remuneration increase in excess of $100,000. He presided over the worst fires ever experienced on Kangaroo Island, where two lives were lost, with other losses including 87 homes, 60,000 livestock, hundreds of kilometres of fencing, forestry, machinery, sheds, and an environmental catastrophe. The human cost, and destruction is beyond measure and CFS has many questions to answer about why this fire escalated to such an horrific event. There are still people trying to get a roof back over their head, businesses are running at losses while they re-establish, and many are suffering trauma. Our group officer and admin officer were stood down on June 8, 2021, and despite the best efforts of these respected volunteers they have been unable to establish what the specific reasons were for their dismissal. Climate change and land-use changes are projected to make wildfires even more frequent and intense, with a global increase of extreme fires of 14 per cent by 2030, 30 per cent by the end of 2050 and 50 per cent by the end of the century, according to a new UN Environment Program (UNEP) report launched this week. Australia, no stranger to wildfires, has already seen a dramatic increase in the severity of this phenomenon over the past two decades. Just this month, climate change-related wildfires destroyed at least five homes and 60,000 hectares (equivalent to 60,000 international rugby fields) of land in WA. With the current La Nia weather system, our region is likely to see yet more wildfires develop, experts say, as wetter conditions allow plant life to flourish. When followed by drought, as the cycle typically operates, there will then be more fuel for the fires. "Wildfires differ to ordinary, seasonal fires - they are uncontrollable," said report co-editor and co-author, Professor Elaine Baker from the University of Sydney's School of Geosciences. "The Australian Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20, which killed 30 people and indirectly killed 450 others through smoke inhalation, are an example of this." Letters may be refused publication or edited for clarity, legal ramifications or length. Send letters to: stan.gorton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/a4808d00-d779-42b9-a8c1-9c6a36524ec3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Golf course, beach birds and fires: Letters to the editor, Feb. 24