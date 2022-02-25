news, local-news,

Recently the Kangaroo Island Lions members were invited to the Hope Cottage Museum to witness the starting of historic engines on display. Of particular interest was the starting of the Ruston Hornsby engine that was used to generate electricity for Kingscote between 1939 and 1964. A new pressure vessel donated by the Lions enabled museum volunteer Roger Cass to start the historic diesel engine, thus preserving a part of Island history. The continuing support of Lions has enabled the museum to house many items of interest. The Kinsgcote museum is manned by volunteers and is open to the public seven days a week from 1pm to 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/f45d70f1-befe-43ba-abad-b089e8ab9bc4.jpg/r0_302_3264_2146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg