New signs highlighting the lives of Kangaroo Island's beach-nesting shorebirds are going up at Kingscote thanks to collaborative effort coordinated by BirdLife Australia. One sign has already gone up at the top of the Kingscote ocean pool, while two more are being built for Reeves Point. BirdLife KI volunteer John Hodgson instigated the installation of the signs as a way of highlighting the plight of the threatened and vulnerable beach-nesting birds. The Landscape Board KI was able to secure federal government funding thanks to the efforts of Bec Mussared, while Anna Osman and the KI Council also helped make the signs a reality. Big Quince printed the signs that were designed by Renee Mead from the BirdLife Australia head office. The Kingscote Men's Shed meanwhile are building new frames for the two Reeves Point signs, while the ocean pool sign was installed in an already existing but empty frame. BirdLife Australia KI bushfire recovery project officer Caroline Patterson said signs were aimed at educating locals and visitors about sharing beaches with shorebirds. "We hope the signs helps the education of the community about the importance of wildlife to our tourism industry," Ms Paterson said. "I also want to give a shout-out to the BirdLife volunteers for all they do to help protect our beach-nesting birds." While the hooded plovers at Hog Bay beach had a torrid time thsi summer with only one juvenile fledging from three clutches, with free-running dogs having a big impact. Hoodies nesting at Snellings had a more successful season, thanks in part to the higher water at the river mouth blocking access for vehicles, Mr Paterson said. Hoodie chicks needed to reach 35 days before they could fly and this was the first success at Snellings in the five years she had been monitoring the birds. BirdLife volunteers are encouraging residents to comment on and encourage the KI Council to strengthen laws requiring dogs to be on leashes. See: Threatened hooded plovers have 'terrible' season at Penneshaw, Kangaroo Island Rick Andrews, who helped Mr Hodgson install the first sign, said all KI businesses and accommodation providers should realise the economic potential of eco-tourism. The Island had great potential to attract high-paying bird watchers from around the world, but first the birds needed to be protected, he said.

