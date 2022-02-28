news, local-news, news, sport, cricket

Kangaroo Island won its first ever Fuller Shield on the weekend after coach Georgia Weatherspoon took her Under 14 cricketers to the mainland to play in the grand final. The KI U14 team travelled to Meadows in the Adelaide Hills on Sunday, Feb. 27 to play against the Hills Cricket Association in the Fuller Shield Grand Final. KI drew with the Great Southern Cricket Association last season in the grand final and the Hills won the Grand Final in 2019/20, so both associations were looking for the win. KI and Hills both won their two matches to qualify for the Grand Final, with Hills finishing top and earning the advantage of being the home team. Unfortunately for the Hills they had a couple of players out due to being close COVID contacts, but KI brought along their own contacts making the hill full of spectators! Half of KI's team travelled the day before the match and the other half travelled over the morning of the match. The match was slightly delayed and started 15 minutes later at 10.15am. The oval was slightly wet and dewy in overcast conditions, with the coin toss going in KI's favour and having no hesitation to bat first. Hills appealed for a wicket on the first ball of the innings, but the decision went in KI's favour and Tyler Richardson kept riding his luck for the rest of his innings. The first wicket of Koby Henderson was lost in the fifth over, with Tyler and Tait Florance then setting up the innings for KI making a 61-run partnership. At the first drinks, KI were 1/40 after 15 overs. KI continued at the same pace, with the second wicket of Tait falling on 72 in the 22nd over. Blaize Whale came to the crease and continued his quick scoring during the competition, increasing KI's run rate. Tyler lost his wicket just before the second drinks break and KI were 3/112 after 29.4 overs. With a tired-looking Cain Florance after basketball and cricket the day before, he looked on as Blaize continued his impressive stroke play. Blaize out in the 35th over and KI being on 4/134. Rory Baker inadvertently swapped ends at the end of an over and he lost his wicket in the next over. Ryan Stoeckel then came and went at the crease and KI's innings was then at the crossroads. Eli Kuchel came to the crease and Cain woke up, they then posted 40 runs in the last six overs, only ending with a run out on the last ball of the innings. KI was 6/175 after 40 overs. Top run scorers were Tyler Richardson 42, Blaize Whale 40, Cain Florance 25 and Tait Florance 24. Before KI even started fielding, Alby Hammat decided to pull his finger out of its socket and had to have a rest on the sidelines. KI started well in Rory Baker and Cain Florance, but Hills openers looked determined to chase down the runs and were scoring freely. Cain took the first wicket in the 10th over with the score on 44, then Seb Wadsworth and Tyler Richardson taking good catches for the second and third wickets, Hills being 3/59 at the first drinks after 14.1 overs. Jacko Short was a demon running everywhere in the field and not giving Hills any extra runs without them deserving it. KI bowled tight in its second session through Tyler Richardson and Koby Henderson, with TJ Warren taking a good catch to dismiss the Hills captain. At the second drinks break, Hills were 6/95 and needing a big innings or two to get over the line. Hills had the Ryan twins swinging for the victory, however KI's captain Tait Florance stepped up and took three of the last four wickets sealing the victory in the 38th over. Hills being all out for 138. Tait Florance being the destroyer with the ball taking 5/31, with Koby Henderson, Cain Florance, Rory Baker, Tyler Richardson, Blaize Whale all taking one wicket each. Kangaroo Island were historic winners by 37 runs in their first outright win in the Fleurieu and Districts junior ages. Well done to the team and their efforts in the win! Special mention to the KI players who lead this year's competition after their three matches - Blaize Whale 141 runs, Tait Florance 9 wickets, TJ Warren and Tyler Richardson 3 catches each. On behalf of the players, we would like to give a huge thank-you to Georgia Weatherspoon for her leadership and coaching the team to the premiership win. Also, thank you to Ray Wadsworth for the organisation of matches and travel, Jody Florance, Kim Henderson and Ashley Richardson for scoring, Mark Rowley for umpiring on behalf of KI, the KI Cricket Association for giving us this opportunity and the huge support from the parents, family and friends at all matches. Special thanks must go to Lachie Short, Archie Hammat, Teila Baker and Oakley for the endless running around and walks along the boundary during the grand final! - Erik

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/675aae10-1433-46fd-b9a1-f54545b91b9e.jpg/r0_153_2700_1679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island U14 cricketers win the 2022 Fuller Shield