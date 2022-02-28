news, local-news, search, bpating, news, kangaroo island, kayak, police

Two kayakers who allegedly miscalculated the time it would take to cross Backstairs Passage sparked a search by the police helicopter. A SA Police spokesperson said the kayakers left Cape Jervis on the mainland in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 26 to paddle over to Kangaroo Island, a distance of about 19km. The kayakers were surprised they had caused the search, said they were not in any danger and arrived at Penneshaw and their accommodation unharmed, the police spokesperson said. "It just took them a little longer than they thought and they don't know what all the fuss was about but they arrived safe and well and didn't realise people were looking for them," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/e81630e2-f9d8-42b2-8d71-8a550e2d5a35.jpg/r0_236_705_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg