Kangaroo Island's four main town centres are about to see significant improvements and beautification, starting with Kingscote this March. Axiom Projects SA has been awarded the contract for Phase 1 of Kangaroo Island Town Centres Project. Works start in Dauncey Street, Kingscote almost immediately and include improved pedestrian access through flushed kerbs and raised crossings, widened and resurfaced footpaths, street plantings and furniture. No works will be undertaken over the Easter period. The three other townships to receive improvements will be Penneshaw, American River and Parndana. Mayor Michael Pengilly said four key township projects had received a strong level of support during considerable community consultation last year. The vision and plans for this project had been shaped and influenced by the representative township progress associations, he said. "Revitalising these townships is critical to attracting tourists and local consumers, supporting our tourism and hospitality sectors that have suffered a significant downturn in international tourist visitation due to COVID 19," Mr Pengilly said. "The beautification of these townships will assist council in attracting new investment, stimulate economic development, support existing business and encourage new businesses to set up Kangaroo Island. It will create new job opportunities for residents and career pathways for our young people. "COVID 19 has created delays in securing an appropriate contractor to deliver the project. Council wishes to thank the community for their patience during construction." The council will work closely with traders and progress associations throughout the project, he said. The key works and timelines for the other components are: American River: Works are scheduled to begin in June/July. Improvements will be made to the town centre appearance by better definition of pedestrian and vehicle areas (including parking and footpaths) along Tangara Drive and around the wharf precinct, as well as coastal-tolerant native street and tree planting and furnishings. The proposed works will enable safer pedestrian movement and an overall tidier and better defined American River town centre. Penneshaw: Works are scheduled to begin in July. Working Along with furniture replacement on North Terrace, the proposed works in Middle Terrace will include additional protuberances to create passive speed reduction, a greener and more attractive main street that complement existing planting, while enabling pedestrians and vehicle to move more safely in the precinct, and allowing long vehicles to park for short periods. Parndana: Works are scheduled for August. Works include street planting will reduce the scale and improve the appearance of Cook Street, with the creation of a town square in Cook Street helping create a destination for locals and visitors. Vibrant artwork, furniture, reclaimed materials and planting in this space will improve the appeal of the town centre. Phase 1 of the KI Town Centres Project has been funded by the state government's Open Spaces and Places for People grant and the federal Drought Communities Program. The council has applied for funding for Phase 2 of the Town Centres Project through the Building Better Regions Fund - Round 6, which will create approximately 68 new jobs over the lifetime of the project. For more information about the Town Centre's Project, visit the Council's website www.kangarooisland.sa.gov.au Further information, please contact Customer Service on 8553 4500 or email: kicouncil@kicouncil.sa.gov.au Was there any consultation done before the contract was awarded? The initial project consultation occurred in February 2021. It was an opportunity for stakeholders to attend and discuss priority areas for an upgrade with Council. One of the main priorities identified was the section of Dauncey Street between Murray and Commercial Streets and an improved connection between the main street to the foreshore. The final concept design was presented to the community in each town in June 2021. In addition, the concept design was open for official consultation and feedback online with hard copies in the Council and PCBC buildings throughout July 2021 and other informal conversations and discussions with stakeholders regarding specific design elements. Why were the business traders not given advanced notice of works commencing? Following an open tender process, Council encountered many difficulties in finding a suitably resourced and experienced company to undertake the works due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following tender, budget and contract negotiations, Council was fortunate to engage Axiom Projects SA to undertake the work with experience in similar streetscape projects. The contract with Axiom Projects SA could not be finalised before the Council Meeting on Feb. 22, 2022. In addition, Council was also tied to a rapidly approaching grant extension deadline. Regrettably, some traders have received late notice of the approaching works due to the tight timeframes outlined above. Will I still be able to drive and park down Dauncey Street? With Axiom working on one side at a time, the public can park on the opposite side of the street for the majority of the project. However, the bituminising, resurfacing, line marking of Dauncey Street and raised crossings at Commercial Street and Murray Street intersections will inevitably require closing the one-way street for approximately ten days in late May. Traffic diversions will be in place with traders, and the broader community notified ahead of any closures. How will customers enter my business while footpath works are occurring? Pedestrian access throughout the precinct will be maintained where safe and possible. The contractor and Council will be contactable to address any questions or concerns throughout the construction phase. Council will work with traders to discuss days or hours suitable for construction work adjacent to their business. The paving work will closely follow the demolition to limit the entry disruption to one day. The construction site will be maintained in a safe and tidy state upon the completion of each working day. What will be the benefits for the community from this project? Kangaroo Island's Town Centres Project aims to support a well-established tourism economy on Kangaroo Island by providing services and improved appearance within townships to broaden the tourism market, drive economic growth, and stimulate business activity. Upgrades in Phase 1 include flushed kerbs and upgraded pavements that will significantly improve pedestrian safety and accessibility to shops and businesses. In addition, works in Phase 1 of the Town Centres Project include tree planting creating an overall more appealing and greener main street environment for residents, visitors and shoppers. There have been opportunities for locals to supply plants, fabrication of furnishings, photography, drafting, stonework, supply of materials, transport, electrical and carpentry. Local contractors with availability over the next few months are welcome to provide an expression of interest to louise.custance@kicouncil.sa.gov.au Will the other end of Dauncey Street (between Murray and Drew Street) be included in the works? Works at the Murray and Dauncey Street intersection include the installation of paving and kerb ramps and planting of existing garden beds and traffic islands. This work will create a visual link between the two main business areas of Dauncey Street. The section of Dauncey Street between Murray and Drew Street has been identified as the next priority for improvement. Council is working to secure grant funding for Phase 2 of the Town Centres Project for these works to occur. Once funding is secured, additional consultation will occur to respond to the proposed design. When are the other three towns going to start? Civil works in Kingscote have been scheduled subject to weather conditions. The proposed construction schedule continues to American River in early June 2022 to ensure planting without any irrigation is established during the cooler and wetter months, followed by Penneshaw in July 2022 and Parndana in August-September 2022. These dates may be subject to change depending on weather conditions.

