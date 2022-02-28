news, local-news,

The Kangaroo Island community will gather together this Saturday at Penneshaw to celebrate the life of Sarah Strong-Law Family and friends have organised the gathering at 1.30pm on Saturday, March 5 at Lloyd Collins Reserve. Anyone whose life was impacted on by Sarah's many community activities is invited to attend. Photos and written notes of your favourite memories of Sarah are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear bright colours and bring a picnic rug. For those unable to make the event, the celebration will be live streamed on social media. Sarah died in a traffic accident on Hog Bay Road at Pelican Lagoon, not far from her home, on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Major Crash officers continue their investigation of the crash. Hog Bay Road was closed between Ratcliff Track and Island Beach Road for most of last Tuesday. This death is the ninth life lost on SA roads compared to 14 at the same time last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/888648af-90dd-4265-b0c7-e1aa74f168b3.png/r0_320_1654_1255_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg