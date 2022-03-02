news, local-news, pests, PIRSA, European wasp, news, kangaroo island

Quick action following reports of a European wasp sighting has helped to protect Kangaroo Island from the invasive pest. A National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger reported a sighting of wasps at Cape Gantheume Conservation Park to local Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA staff, who were able to confirm they were highly invasive European wasps. European wasps are not an established species on Kangaroo Island but are common on the mainland. PIRSA says it's vital that the island remain free of the pest, which could cause significant damage to local honey and horticulture industries. Thanks to the quick action of the ranger, and collaboration between PIRSA and Department for Environment and Water staff, pest control measures were taken immediately. The European wasp nest was located and destroyed, with no evidence of further wasp activity on the Island. The incident serves as a reminder that everyone travelling to Kangaroo Island should be aware of the role they play in protecting the island's agriculture, environment, and social amenity. Pests can be brought from the mainland accidentally, so travelers should check their vehicles for insects, plants or animals before they travel. If you think you see an unusual plant, insect or animal on Kangaroo Island, you should report it to the Pest Alert Hotline on 1800 084 881. Visit https://pir.sa.gov.au/biosecurity for more information about invasive species in South Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/9ef7bde4-61d4-4b74-9cc8-880985bd05d2.jpg/r0_83_1000_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Park ranger spots European wasp nest in Cape Gantheume Conservation Park, Kangaroo Island